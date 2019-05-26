Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Academy Award-winning actress Rita Moreno has been on a roll lately. She was recognized with the Peabody Career Achievement Award at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards in New York City. Her mantel now holds four of the most coveted awards in the entertainment business: an Academy Award, a Peabody Award, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and two Emmy Awards. In her moving Peabody acceptance speech, Moreno thanked her "mother," who was responsible for making her costumes when she was younger. Her mother worked tirelessly as a seamstress in New York City and shared that "her fame" is also "her mother's fame," and rightfully so. In addition, Moreno earned an honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School in New York during the school's 114th commencement ceremony took place on Friday, May 24. To learn more about iconic actress, dancer and multifaceted entertainer Rita Moreno, follow her on Read More: Rita Moreno chatted with With her Peabody win, Moreno has made history, where she became the first Latina entertainer to achieve "PEGOT" status.Her mantel now holds four of the most coveted awards in the entertainment business: an Academy Award, a Peabody Award, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and two Emmy Awards. Moreno's illustrious career spans over six decades, and she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush, and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.In her moving Peabody acceptance speech, Moreno thanked her "mother," who was responsible for making her costumes when she was younger. Her mother worked tirelessly as a seamstress in New York City and shared that "her fame" is also "her mother's fame," and rightfully so.In addition, Moreno earned an honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School in New York during the school's 114th commencement ceremony took place on Friday, May 24.To learn more about iconic actress, dancer and multifaceted entertainer Rita Moreno, follow her on Twitter : Rita Moreno chatted with Digital Journal about her respected career and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. More about Rita Moreno, peabody, Juilliard School, Doctorate, Academy award Rita Moreno peabody Juilliard School Doctorate Academy award Dancer Actress