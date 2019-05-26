Email
article imageRita Moreno earns Peabody Award, doctorate from Juilliard School Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Academy Award-winning actress Rita Moreno has been on a roll lately. She was recognized with the Peabody Career Achievement Award at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards in New York City.
With her Peabody win, Moreno has made history, where she became the first Latina entertainer to achieve "PEGOT" status.
Her mantel now holds four of the most coveted awards in the entertainment business: an Academy Award, a Peabody Award, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and two Emmy Awards.
Moreno's illustrious career spans over six decades, and she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush, and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.
In her moving Peabody acceptance speech, Moreno thanked her "mother," who was responsible for making her costumes when she was younger. Her mother worked tirelessly as a seamstress in New York City and shared that "her fame" is also "her mother's fame," and rightfully so.
In addition, Moreno earned an honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School in New York during the school's 114th commencement ceremony took place on Friday, May 24.
To learn more about iconic actress, dancer and multifaceted entertainer Rita Moreno, follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Rita Moreno chatted with Digital Journal about her respected career and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
