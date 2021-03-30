Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Ricardo Hurtado chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as Tuck in the new series "Country Comfort" on Netflix, being an actor in the digital age, and being driven by his faith and family. Country Comfort was created by Caryn Lucas and it was hailed as "heartwarming" by He is drawn to his character Tuck since he provides comic relief to the show. "Tuck is funny but he has deep layers to him, which you can get a glimpse of in the first season," he admitted. "He is trying to put on a brave face but underneath he is hurting from the loss of his mother. It's interesting to get to play those aspects of Tuck while being the comedic relief." Hurtado had great remarks about working with actors Eddie Cibrian and Katharine McPhee, who play his father Beau and his new nanny Bailey respectively. "Eddie and Katharine are so cool. I really enjoyed working with them," he said. "They are both so professional and I love working with professional people since it allows for a fun time. I appreciate that about them." "LeAnn Rimes was a sweetheart," he said about the cameo that the Grammy winner made in the series. "It was cool to see her because LeAnn is Eddie's wife in real life. It was cool to see that dynamic and LeAnn was so nice. It was neat to see them working together because I just got engaged. In the future, I would love to work with my fiancee." Hurtado echoed warm words about Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "I am a Christian and I always want to honor God. What motivates me is always maintaining my testimony, and being a part of projects that won't taint my reputation as a Christian." "Also, my family motivates me because I always want to do my best and I want to take care of my family and my future wife," he added. On being an actor in the digital age, especially now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, "It's a new world that we live in. I think it's great since there are so many new streaming platforms and there are so many more opportunities to book a role." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Take acting classes since they are super important, they can get you prepared. I still use everything that I learned in my acting classes to this day. Also, try to bring a little of yourselves in each character that you play since that's the most natural performance that you can give, and it looks so real." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Trust." "I am trusting God to make a way for everything in the future," he said. He listed Steve Carell as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business, especially since he is a huge fan of The Office. "I love Steve Carell so much. The Office is one of my favorite shows," he said. Hurtado defined the word success as "honoring God" in everything that he does. "Being confident that the things that I do are pleasing to God," he said. For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "Thank you so much for supporting me. It means the world to me. All glory to God. I wouldn't be here without God and without you guys. I appreciate all of the support." "County Comfort is a beautiful heartfelt show that really supports good family and moral values. I think it's such a great show for the whole family since it has music and it's a fun show that gives you a little break from reality. I really hope they enjoy it," he concluded. To learn more about Ricardo Hurtado, follow him on Ricardo Hurtado Beth Dubber, Netflix Hurtado is known for playing Freddy in the hit series School of Rock on Nickelodeon, and for his portrayal of in the Netflix series Malibu Rescue.Country Comfort was created by Caryn Lucas and it was hailed as "heartwarming" by Digital Journal . I really hope they enjoy it," he concluded.To learn more about Ricardo Hurtado, follow him on Instagram