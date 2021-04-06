By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung has a major reason to celebrate. She won the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award for her acting work in "Minari." Digital Journal has the scoop. Youn Yuh-Jung won the coveted SAG award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture" for her powerful performance as Soon-ja in Minari. Her moving acceptance speech may be seen below: "I have been recognized by westerners," she said in disbelief in her acceptance speech. She added that she was very honored to be recognized by her fellow actors. "I am very pleased and happy," she admitted and went on to thank the With this win, Yuh-Jung Youn has now emerged as a favorite for the "Supporting Actress" category at the upcoming Academy Awards, and rightfully so. Minari has been nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, including "Best Motion Picture of the Year," "Best Achievement in Directing" and "Best Original Screenplay." Lead actor Steven Yeun also makes history by becoming the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for the "Best Actor" Academy Award. The trailer for Minari may be seen below. To learn more about veteran actress Youn Yuh-Jung, check out her She is an iconic actress that has starred in many of Korea's most revered films and television series in an illustrious career that spanned five decades.Youn Yuh-Jung won the coveted SAG award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture" for her powerful performance as Soon-ja in Minari.Her moving acceptance speech may be seen below:"I have been recognized by westerners," she said in disbelief in her acceptance speech. She added that she was very honored to be recognized by her fellow actors. "I am very pleased and happy," she admitted and went on to thank the SAG-AFTRA With this win, Yuh-Jung Youn has now emerged as a favorite for the "Supporting Actress" category at the upcoming Academy Awards, and rightfully so.Minari has been nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, including "Best Motion Picture of the Year," "Best Achievement in Directing" and "Best Original Screenplay." Lead actor Steven Yeun also makes history by becoming the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for the "Best Actor" Academy Award.The trailer for Minari may be seen below.To learn more about veteran actress Youn Yuh-Jung, check out her IMDb page More about minari, Youn YuhJung, SAG, Actress, South Korean minari Youn YuhJung SAG Actress South Korean