On February 25, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is there for Sally (Courtney Hope) during her time of great need in "The Bold and The Beautiful." Yet unbeknownst to Sally, Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Cliff Lipson, CBS At the same time, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are thinking about firing Sally over at Forrester Creations for her poor designs, which have taken a landslide lately, but Katie (Heather Tom) tries to stop them from making this happen by telling them the truth about Sally's health, where she is in fact dying, and that leaves both of them shocked. The Verdict Overall, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is supportive of Wyatt during Sally's health crisis. Wyatt calls Sally to meet him at the office at Spencer Publications, and they have a heart-to-heart. He fabricates a story that he and Flo have had complications in their relationship and he tells Sally that he has missed her and that she is important to him. They share an emotional embrace as Flo watches from the door.Yet unbeknownst to Sally, Wyatt already knows about her deteriorating heath since Katie told him and his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).At the same time, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are thinking about firing Sally over at Forrester Creations for her poor designs, which have taken a landslide lately, but Katie (Heather Tom) tries to stop them from making this happen by telling them the truth about Sally's health, where she is in fact dying, and that leaves both of them shocked.Overall, Darin Brooks and Courtney Hope deliver powerful and heartfelt acting performances in these difficult scenes on The Bold and The Beautiful, and the audience can only feel sympathy for Sally and hope there is some way that she can overcome this ordeal.