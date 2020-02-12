Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment On February 12, Wyatt Spencer discovered that Sally is battling a terminal illness on the popular CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful." It turns out that the news that Sally heard from the doctor about her health was way worse than she could have ever imagined. Sally learned that she has very little time to live, a month, give or take. Katie tells Wyatt that she swore to Sally that she would keep her illness a secret to him, but at the same time, she wants to help her friend as she is going through this health crisis. Wyatt is shocked and in disbelief and quite emotional to hear this news, especially since Sally is young and would have had her whole life ahead of her. What will Wyatt do during this difficult time in Sally's life? Will he break up with Flo and go back to Sally and be by her side? Tune in to The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS. All of the actors (Heather Tom, Courtney Hope, and Darin Brooks) did a convincing job bringing this storyline to life, and their fans and viewers will certainly find it relatable and they can easily feel compassion for Sally. For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the show online, check out the Katie (Heather Tom) reveals to Wyatt ( Darin Brooks ) that his ex-fiancée, Sally is terminally ill. Katie informed him that she accompanied Sally ( Courtney Hope ) to the hospital, where she underwent a series of testing to find out what was causing the symptoms that she suffered such as severe headaches, dizziness, and shaking.It turns out that the news that Sally heard from the doctor about her health was way worse than she could have ever imagined. Sally learned that she has very little time to live, a month, give or take. Katie tells Wyatt that she swore to Sally that she would keep her illness a secret to him, but at the same time, she wants to help her friend as she is going through this health crisis.Wyatt is shocked and in disbelief and quite emotional to hear this news, especially since Sally is young and would have had her whole life ahead of her. What will Wyatt do during this difficult time in Sally's life? Will he break up with Flo and go back to Sally and be by her side? Tune in to The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.All of the actors (Heather Tom, Courtney Hope, and Darin Brooks) did a convincing job bringing this storyline to life, and their fans and viewers will certainly find it relatable and they can easily feel compassion for Sally.For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website More about Wyatt, Sally, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS, Soap opera Wyatt Sally The Bold and the Bea... CBS Soap opera