By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Wu Assassins," which stars Iko Uwais, Katheryn Winnick, and Byron Mann, is the best original digital drama action series on "Netflix" in 2019. The synopsis of the series deals with an unassuming San Francisco chef that becomes the latest in a long line of assassins chosen to keep the mystical Wu powers out of the wrong hands. Iko Uwais stars Kai Jin, Katheryn Winnick plays Christine "C.G." Gavin and Byron Mann as Uncle Six. The talented cast of actors also includes Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, and Celia Au as Ying Ying. They truly bring Wu Assassins to life, and it is great to see a series that brings Asian-American cinema and culture to the forefront. Most importantly, Wu Assassins underscores such core values as identity, destiny, family, and faith. The phenomenal cast does an impressive job immersing their audience into this extraordinary world. This series is filled with mystery, suspense, and nonstop action. Wu Assassins garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as "fantastic," and rightfully so. The direction of the series is solid, the stunt work is terrific, and the musical score helps elevate it to a higher level. For more information on the action series Wu Assassins, check out the official Netflix homepage