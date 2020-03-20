Email
article imageReview: 'Wu Assassins' is great to binge-watch if you're stuck at home Special

By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Entertainment
"Wu Assassins," which stars Iko Uwais, Katheryn Winnick, Byron Mann, and Lewis Tan, is great to binge-watch if you're stuck at home.
It was proclaimed by Digital Journal as the greatest original digital drama action series on "Netflix" in 2019.
Wu Assassins is filled with mystery, suspense, and nonstop action. The direction of the series is solid, the stunt work is terrific, and the musical score helps elevate it to a higher level.
The gifted cast includes Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, Katheryn Winnick as Christine "C.G." Gavin and Byron Mann as Uncle Six, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, and Celia Au as Ying Ying.
Particularly impressive about this action series is that it brings Asian-American cinema and culture to the forefront. The direction, stunt work, and musical score are all remarkable. It deserves to be binge-watched repeatedly. This journalist has seen Wu Assassins three times, and each time, there is something new to learn and explore.
Wu Assassins highlights the core values of identity, destiny, family, and faith. The actors do a noteworthy job immersing their viewers in their extraordinary world.
To learn more about Wu Assassins, visit the official Netflix homepage.
