On August 8, the new original digital drama series "Wu Assassins" premiered on Netflix. It is nonstop action, edgy and exhilarating. Wu Assassins features an all-star cast of actors including Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, Katheryn Winnick as Christine "C.G." Gavin, Byron Mann as Uncle Six, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as drug addict Tommy Wah, and Celia Au as Ying Ying, among other actors. The storylines are well-crafted, distinct, supernatural, and filled with mystery and suspense. The screenplay underscores such core values as identity, family, destiny, and faithfulness; moreover, the stunts are incredible. Without giving too much away, this is an original series that is unique, intense and daring. Anybody that enjoys action series and martial arts should check it out since there is something in it for everybody. The Verdict Overall, Wu Assassins is a terrific new digital drama series on Netflix. It is Asian-American cinema at its finest and it sustains the viewers' attention for its entire duration. The entire season, comprised of 10 episodes, could easily be binge-watched in two or three sittings. Grab some popcorn and let Iko Uwais, Bryon Mann and Lewis Tan lure you in. Wu Assassins garners an A rating. Director Stephen Fung did a brilliant job directing the first two episodes "Drunken Watermelon" and "Drunken Watermelon." The musical score by Jeehun Hwang is haunting yet gripping and it adds to its appeal.