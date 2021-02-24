Email
Review: 'Wrong Turn' is a solid horror film filled with many surprises

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
The new horror movie "Wrong Turn," released via Saban Films, is filled with multiple surprises. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was released on February 23, and it is available On-Demand, digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. It was directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by Alan B. McElroy. Charlotte Vega and Adain Bradley deliver memorable performances as Jen and Darius opposite Emmy nominee Matthew Modine, who triumphs as Jen's father, Scott.
In this horror movie, Jen and her friends hike the Appalachian Trail but despite warnings to stick to the trail. They decide to stray off course, so they cross into a land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. It is filled with much suspense and mystery.
The multiple twists and turns keep the movie interesting and engaging. The only downside is that many might find it too long (nearly two hours), and it takes a while for the story to build up, but once it does, it is high-adrenaline and exhilarating. If viewers stick with it to the end, they will be in for a real treat.
The Verdict
Overall, Wrong Turn is a solid horror film that is gruesome and the acting performances are impressive. In particular, Charlotte Vega, will blow you away. This film is relevant to the state of the mind of the globe today. It garners a B+ rating.
