Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a vividly fantastic getaway for two humdrum, middle-aged women; a brutal depiction of the witch trials that doesn’t shy away from any of its hypocrisy; and a richly animated tale about a girl’s search for home. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Writers Wiig and Mumolo’s previous outing was 10 years ago when they brought the brash and hilarious Bridesmaids to the screen. Now, the duo return for an over-the-top, off-the-sales rack romp into the lives of two inseparable women coming-of-middle-age. When a wrench is thrown into their mundane lives, the best option seems to be to do different on their own terms. Vista Del Mar is a fantastical, technicolor paradise with a musical welcome, countless recreational activities and attractive young men. Barb and Star need different things from their vacation, though it turns out they could both use a little space. In addition to Mumolo’s and Wiig’s completely immersive performances, the ensemble mix of key players and cameos truly fill out the rest of the show, including Special features include: commentary by director Josh Greenbaum, writer-actor Annie Mumolo and writer-actor Kristen Wiig; deleted scenes; “Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter”; “Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise”; “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show”; and bloopers. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Earwig and the Witch (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory From the great minds at Special features include: “Creating Earwig and the Witch”; feature-length storyboards; interviews with Japanese voice cast; and trailers. (Gkids & Shout Factory) The Reckoning (Blu-ray) RLJE Films & Shudder It’s commonly understood the witch trials had very little to do with supernatural abilities, but was actually used to make false accusations against rivals who were then typically eliminated. People were tortured until they confessed and/or implicated someone else, many giving in simply to stop the pain. Grace’s will is shockingly strong, as she refuses to surrender to the torture — the worst of which director There are no special features. (RLJE Films & Shudder) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)Lifelong friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star ( Kristen Wiig ) embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot — hold onto your culottes!Writers Wiig and Mumolo’s previous outing was 10 years ago when they brought the brash and hilarious Bridesmaids to the screen. Are the endless indictments of witchcraft combined with sleep deprivation causing devilish hallucinations or is Satan really trying to claim her soul? Regardless of the answers to these questions, the explosive conclusion delivers a brand of justice most of these women never received.There are no special features. (RLJE Films & Shudder)