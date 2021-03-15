Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: William Lipton will break viewers' hearts in 'General Hospital' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Teen actor William Lipton was superb once again in "General Hospital" this past week as Cameron. Digital Journal has the recap.
Cameron was in denial that Franco (Roger Howarth) truly died, and he thought that he faked his own death in an effort to protect his family. He took matters into his own hands and went to the hospital with his friends Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to investigate if that really was the case. It was evident that processing death looks different for different people.
Alas, Cameron was proven wrong when he found Franco's corpse in the morgue. His reaction was sincere and it will devastate viewers, as it touches them on an emotional level. His breakdown scene, where he was joined by his onscreen mother Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), was gripping and well-executed.
Equally exceptional was his performance in General Hospital that aired on February 22, where he shaved his head in solidarity with Franco (who was battling the return of his brain tumor).
This is the caliber of acting performances that wins Daytime Emmy Awards. Ever since he took on the role of Cameron a few years back, William Lipton has consistently knocked it out of the ballpark. He deserves to be commended for a job well done, and the same holds true for Herbst. Well done.
More about William Lipton, General hospital, Actor, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Orban's largesse wins over Romania's Hungarians
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Merkel party in crisis after defeat in regional polls
Women across Australia march against sexual violence and inequality
Op-Ed: Cyberwars — Hack back is the call, and it can work
Biggest sandstorm in decade turns Beijing skies yellow
Million-tree mission hopes to fix reforestation flaws
Chatting with Jason Thompson of 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Microsoft Exchange breach means firms need to enhance security Special
Italy under virus curbs again as Dutch, Irish stop AstraZeneca shots