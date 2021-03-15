Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Teen actor William Lipton was superb once again in "General Hospital" this past week as Cameron. Digital Journal has the recap. Alas, Cameron was proven wrong when he found Franco's corpse in the morgue. His reaction was sincere and it will devastate viewers, as it touches them on an emotional level. His breakdown scene, where he was joined by his onscreen mother Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), was gripping and well-executed. Equally exceptional was his This is the caliber of acting performances that wins Daytime Emmy Awards. Ever since he took on the role of Cameron a few years back, Cameron was in denial that Franco (Roger Howarth) truly died, and he thought that he faked his own death in an effort to protect his family. He took matters into his own hands and went to the hospital with his friends Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to investigate if that really was the case. It was evident that processing death looks different for different people.Alas, Cameron was proven wrong when he found Franco's corpse in the morgue. His reaction was sincere and it will devastate viewers, as it touches them on an emotional level. His breakdown scene, where he was joined by his onscreen mother Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), was gripping and well-executed.Equally exceptional was his performance in General Hospital that aired on February 22, where he shaved his head in solidarity with Franco (who was battling the return of his brain tumor).This is the caliber of acting performances that wins Daytime Emmy Awards. Ever since he took on the role of Cameron a few years back, William Lipton has consistently knocked it out of the ballpark. He deserves to be commended for a job well done, and the same holds true for Herbst. Well done. More about William Lipton, General hospital, Actor, Emmy William Lipton General hospital Actor Emmy