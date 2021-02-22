Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 22, Emmy-nominated actor William Lipton was able to melt hearts in his moving performance on "General Hospital" on ABC. The teen actor was bold and brave in these poignant scenes, which moved Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco on an emotional level. The Verdict Overall, To stream General Hospital online, check out the official Lipton's character, Cameron, with the assistance of his onscreen friends Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla), decided to shave his head in solidary of Franco (Roger Howarth), who is battling yet another brain tumor. This decision was very important for him, and he took matters into his own hands.The teen actor was bold and brave in these poignant scenes, which moved Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco on an emotional level. Lipton was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and that will resonate well with the show's dedicated fans and viewers. He layered his emotions well, and the result was memorable. Compliments to the show's writers for giving him such compelling material to work with.Overall, William Lipton deserves to be commended for a job well done in today's General Hospital episode. One could really hear his heart in those scenes, and they are bound to strike a chord with the audience as well, and they ought to have the Kleenex handy.To stream General Hospital online, check out the official ABC website More about William Lipton, General hospital, Actor, Abc, Cameron William Lipton General hospital Actor Abc Cameron