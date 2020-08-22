Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Actors William Lipton, Eden McCoy and Sydney Mikayla stole the show at the 2020 Nurses Ball. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Verdict Overall, "The Places We Could Go" is a breath of fresh air, and at this rate, one should not be surprised if Lipton earns a second consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Original Song" at next year's Emmy Awards ceremony. It would be based on talent and sheer merit. It garners two thumbs up. William Lipton Brad Everett Young Their characters on the show Cameron, Josslyn, and Trina, performed the original song "The Places We Could Go" (penned by Lipton ) at the 2020 Nurses Ball of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research and awareness. This year's Nurses Ball event, hosted by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), was presented in a telethon format, which also aids frontline workers. Lipton allows his rich, mellow vocals to shine on the mid-tempo and lighthearted "The Places We Could Go," which has a nonchalant vibe to it. His rumbling vocals are reminiscent of such contemporary artists as Shawn Mendes ("Stiches") meets Niall Horan, and that should be taken as a compliment. He accompanies himself on acoustic guitar, and McCoy and Mikayla's voices blend well with Lipton's, thus producing a true musical event.Overall, "The Places We Could Go" is a breath of fresh air, and at this rate, one should not be surprised if Lipton earns a second consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Original Song" at next year's Emmy Awards ceremony. It would be based on talent and sheer merit. It garners two thumbs up. More about William Lipton, nurses ball, General hospital, Abc William Lipton nurses ball General hospital Abc