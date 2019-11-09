Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital") released his latest poetry book "Into The Black" on October 31, 2019. This journalist has the scoop. Ramsey is not afraid to be raw, unfiltered or vulnerable, and in the end, his vulnerability is the reader's reward. All of the poems are exceptional in their own right in this book, but a few of this journalist's personal favorites include "Leaving Phoenix," "Motion Passing," "Born Again," "The Mind Electric," "Western Winds," and "The Life Journey." Without giving too much away, this is a poetry book that everybody needs to experience. He is able to shed his insights on many emotions that are complex to explain, and his readers are bound to find it relatable. It deserves to be enjoyed for its authenticity and beauty. The Verdict Overall, Reading Into The Black feels like listening to vintage vinyl, where he has good use of syntax, vivid imagery and sophisticated language that helps paint a picture in the minds of his readers. Grab a bottle of wine and let Wes Ramsey lure you in this solid collection of poetry. Into The Black garners an A rating. To learn more about actor Wes Ramsey and his poetry book, check out his He takes his readers on a journey through his life during the years 2002 and 2017; moreover, he dedicates this book to his father who taught him that there was art in the eloquence of language. These poetic snapshots of his life (accompanied by dates and years, and sometimes times) make his reading audience feel like they were there with him in those points in time.Ramsey is not afraid to be raw, unfiltered or vulnerable, and in the end, his vulnerability is the reader's reward. All of the poems are exceptional in their own right in this book, but a few of this journalist's personal favorites include "Leaving Phoenix," "Motion Passing," "Born Again," "The Mind Electric," "Western Winds," and "The Life Journey."Without giving too much away, this is a poetry book that everybody needs to experience. He is able to shed his insights on many emotions that are complex to explain, and his readers are bound to find it relatable. It deserves to be enjoyed for its authenticity and beauty.Overall, Wes Ramsey has released a captivating poetry book, Into The Black. It is a must for all fans of the actor or anybody that is interested in reading a well-written and thought-provoking poetry book.Reading Into The Black feels like listening to vintage vinyl, where he has good use of syntax, vivid imagery and sophisticated language that helps paint a picture in the minds of his readers. Grab a bottle of wine and let Wes Ramsey lure you in this solid collection of poetry. Into The Black garners an A rating.To learn more about actor Wes Ramsey and his poetry book, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Actor, Wes Ramsey, General hospital, into the black Actor Wes Ramsey General hospital into the black