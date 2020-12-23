Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment On Tuesday, December 22, the big day arrived for Daniel (Eric Nelsen) and Caleb (Mike Manning) in the 19-time Emmy award-winning series "The Bay" (created by Gregori J. Martin) on Popstar! TV. Daniel was moved by this warm and generous gift (framed baseball memorabilia), which he described as "amazing." "I'm sure it's worth a pretty penny," Kelly said. "My son would want you to have it," she promised. He acknowledged that a valuable life lesson that he learned from Matthew's passing is to not take anything in life for granted, especially loving somebody. "And being really lucky to have them love you back," Daniel said, and both he and Caleb toasted to that. Caleb and Daniel subsequently receive the news thate Pete (Kristos Andrews) won't be able to be the best man at their wedding from Zoey (Taylor Stanley) because Vivian's (Karrueche Tran) water broke, and they are headed to the hospital, so Avery (Alicia Leigh Willis) takes over Pete's duties. Daniel admitted that marrying Caleb was "the smartest move in his life." To learn more about The Bay or to #bingetheway online, visit the Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment It is the couple's wedding day, and this marks the first-ever same-sex union in the hit digital drama series The Bay. This episode titled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1" is the first of a two-part Season 6 finale . they both receive an unexpected wedding gift from the late Matthew (Randy Wayne) who passed away from COVID. The gift presented to them by his mother Kelly Johnson (played by Carrington Garland).Daniel was moved by this warm and generous gift (framed baseball memorabilia), which he described as "amazing." "I'm sure it's worth a pretty penny," Kelly said. "My son would want you to have it," she promised.He acknowledged that a valuable life lesson that he learned from Matthew's passing is to not take anything in life for granted, especially loving somebody. "And being really lucky to have them love you back," Daniel said, and both he and Caleb toasted to that.Caleb and Daniel subsequently receive the news thate Pete (Kristos Andrews) won't be able to be the best man at their wedding from Zoey (Taylor Stanley) because Vivian's (Karrueche Tran) water broke, and they are headed to the hospital, so Avery (Alicia Leigh Willis) takes over Pete's duties.Daniel admitted that marrying Caleb was "the smartest move in his life."To learn more about The Bay or to #bingetheway online, visit the Popstar! TV website More about The Bay, Eric Nelsen, Mike Manning, Gregori J Martin The Bay Eric Nelsen Mike Manning Gregori J Martin