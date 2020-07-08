Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In the "Days of Our Lives" episode that aired on July 8, Emmy-nominated actor Wally Kurth delivered an acting masterclass as Justin Kiriakis. When Justin reveals to Kayla that "He Still Wants You, Honey! And He Wants You Back!" it is a tour-de-force performance. This announcement comes as a shock to Kayla, and as a catharsis to him. Kurth tugs as the heartstrings as his tackles such feelings as guilt (for preventing her to be happy), joy, love, and genuine care for Kayla. His character did not want to put Kayla in any more unwanted pain and sorrow, so he sets her free. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Kurth layers his emotions well and makes viewers forget they are watching a television show, and not experiencing real life. Viewers ought to grab a bottle of wine (if they are over the age of 21) or some popcorn, and they should let Wally Kurth lure them in this gripping episode, where he displays his tremendous prowess as a daytime actor. Kurth was nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work as Justin Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, and based on this moving episode, he deserves to be up for it again for this honor in next year's Emmy ceremony. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This was the Days of Our Lives episode on NBC where Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) were supposed to exchange their wedding vows, however, Justin came clean to her about when he overheard Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) talking about Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) still loving Kayla, and still having feelings for her, despite what Steve told Justin (giving both of them their blessings and wishing them the best).When Justin reveals to Kayla that "He Still Wants You, Honey! And He Wants You Back!" it is a tour-de-force performance. This announcement comes as a shock to Kayla, and as a catharsis to him.Kurth tugs as the heartstrings as his tackles such feelings as guilt (for preventing her to be happy), joy, love, and genuine care for Kayla. His character did not want to put Kayla in any more unwanted pain and sorrow, so he sets her free. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Kurth layers his emotions well and makes viewers forget they are watching a television show, and not experiencing real life.Viewers ought to grab a bottle of wine (if they are over the age of 21) or some popcorn, and they should let Wally Kurth lure them in this gripping episode, where he displays his tremendous prowess as a daytime actor.Kurth was nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work as Justin Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, and based on this moving episode, he deserves to be up for it again for this honor in next year's Emmy ceremony.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Wally Kurth last month about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nod. More about Wally Kurth, days of our lives, Nbc, justin kirakis Wally Kurth days of our lives Nbc justin kirakis