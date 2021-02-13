Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 mins ago in Entertainment Actresses Vivica A. Fox and Meredith Thomas are terrific in "The Wrong Valentine," which premiered on February 11 on Lifetime. Digital Journal has the scoop. Emily does try to put herself out there. While she is bright and promising, she does not have the easiest time making friends. With the help of history teacher Ms. Connelly ( Vivica A. Fox in 'The Wrong Valentine' on Lifetime Lifetime The new kid David wounds up having a craving for Emily, and he gives her the school gift of a candy cupid. It will be interesting to see how this relationship dynamic unfolds. The Verdict Overall, The Wrong Valentine is an impressive film on Lifetime. Vivica A. Fox and Meredith Thomas are wonderful, Mariah Robinson triumphs as Emily, and Evan Adams is a revelation as David. Adams delivers a true breakout performance in this role and proves that he is a rising star in this business. The entire cast in The Wrong Valentine is memorable, and it is a neat thriller to watch just ahead of this year's Valentine's Day festivities. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about The Wrong Valentine, check out the As Valentine's Day is approaching, a high school senior, Emily (Mariah Robinson) attracts the attention of a new student David (Evan Adams), who may have precarious motives. There might be more to him than what meets the eye.Emily does try to put herself out there. While she is bright and promising, she does not have the easiest time making friends. With the help of history teacher Ms. Connelly ( Vivica A. Fox ) her senior year is in full swing, however, she does not have a guy nor a Valentine of her own.The new kid David wounds up having a craving for Emily, and he gives her the school gift of a candy cupid. It will be interesting to see how this relationship dynamic unfolds. Meredith Thomas is remarkable as Mrs. Stein opposite Vivica A. Fox in their scenes together. Mrs. Stein is the first to have suspicions about David. Michael Bergin (Baywatch fame) and Joy Bergin also star in this TV movie.Overall, The Wrong Valentine is an impressive film on Lifetime. Vivica A. Fox and Meredith Thomas are wonderful, Mariah Robinson triumphs as Emily, and Evan Adams is a revelation as David.Adams delivers a true breakout performance in this role and proves that he is a rising star in this business.The entire cast in The Wrong Valentine is memorable, and it is a neat thriller to watch just ahead of this year's Valentine's Day festivities. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about The Wrong Valentine, check out the Lifetime website More about vivica a fox, Meredith Thomas, Lifetime, The Wrong Valentine vivica a fox Meredith Thomas Lifetime The Wrong Valentine