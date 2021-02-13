As Valentine's Day is approaching, a high school senior, Emily (Mariah Robinson) attracts the attention of a new student David (Evan Adams), who may have precarious motives. There might be more to him than what meets the eye.
Emily does try to put herself out there. While she is bright and promising, she does not have the easiest time making friends. With the help of history teacher Ms. Connelly (Vivica A. Fox
) her senior year is in full swing, however, she does not have a guy nor a Valentine of her own.
Vivica A. Fox in 'The Wrong Valentine' on Lifetime
Lifetime
The new kid David wounds up having a craving for Emily, and he gives her the school gift of a candy cupid. It will be interesting to see how this relationship dynamic unfolds.
Meredith Thomas
is remarkable as Mrs. Stein opposite Vivica A. Fox in their scenes together. Mrs. Stein is the first to have suspicions about David. Michael Bergin (Baywatch
fame) and Joy Bergin also star in this TV movie.
The Verdict
Overall, The Wrong Valentine
is an impressive film on Lifetime. Vivica A. Fox and Meredith Thomas are wonderful, Mariah Robinson triumphs as Emily, and Evan Adams is a revelation as David.
Adams delivers a true breakout performance in this role and proves that he is a rising star in this business.
The entire cast in The Wrong Valentine
is memorable, and it is a neat thriller to watch just ahead of this year's Valentine's Day festivities. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
