Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On December 7, acclaimed comedian Vic DiBitetto performed two shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown for a great turnout. He interacted well with the Long Island audience over the course of his comedic set. One of the highlight moments was when he was heckled at his show and he handled the heckler in a clever fashion. Once the heckler stood up and left, all of his fans stood by DiBitetto's side and they sang Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" in honor of the heckler, which was appropriate and utterly fantastic as they defended DiBitetto, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Vic DiBitetto proves that he is one of the best-loved working comedians in the contemporary New York entertainment scene. He gets better each time that he takes the stage, and he is not afraid to hold anything back. DiBitetto's live comedic set at For more information on YouTube sensation and comedian DiBitetto's jokes are witty and relatable. He consistently exudes a great deal of charm and charisma. Affectionately known as the "Italian Hurricane," DiBitetto shared some of the most important lessons that he learned from his youth, in a hilarious fashion.He interacted well with the Long Island audience over the course of his comedic set. One of the highlight moments was when he was heckled at his show and he handled the heckler in a clever fashion.Once the heckler stood up and left, all of his fans stood by DiBitetto's side and they sang Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" in honor of the heckler, which was appropriate and utterly fantastic as they defended DiBitetto, and rightfully so.Overall, Vic DiBitetto proves that he is one of the best-loved working comedians in the contemporary New York entertainment scene. He gets better each time that he takes the stage, and he is not afraid to hold anything back. DiBitetto's live comedic set at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island garnered an A rating, as well as a standing ovation for a job well done.For more information on YouTube sensation and comedian Vic DiBitetto and his upcoming shows, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Vic DiBitetto, governor's, Comedian, Comedy, Long island Vic DiBitetto governor s Comedian Comedy Long island Heckler