Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Vic DiBitetto amazing at Governor's, tackles heckler cleverly Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On December 7, acclaimed comedian Vic DiBitetto performed two shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown for a great turnout.
DiBitetto's jokes are witty and relatable. He consistently exudes a great deal of charm and charisma. Affectionately known as the "Italian Hurricane," DiBitetto shared some of the most important lessons that he learned from his youth, in a hilarious fashion.
He interacted well with the Long Island audience over the course of his comedic set. One of the highlight moments was when he was heckled at his show and he handled the heckler in a clever fashion.
Once the heckler stood up and left, all of his fans stood by DiBitetto's side and they sang Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" in honor of the heckler, which was appropriate and utterly fantastic as they defended DiBitetto, and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, Vic DiBitetto proves that he is one of the best-loved working comedians in the contemporary New York entertainment scene. He gets better each time that he takes the stage, and he is not afraid to hold anything back. DiBitetto's live comedic set at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island garnered an A rating, as well as a standing ovation for a job well done.
For more information on YouTube sensation and comedian Vic DiBitetto and his upcoming shows, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Vic DiBitetto, governor's, Comedian, Comedy, Long island
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Screams and goodbyes as scores killed in devastating India factory fire
Review: Cody Miller sets meet record at 2019 Toyota U.S. Open, wins big Special
Putin vs Zelensky: two very different presidents face off
Review: Vic DiBitetto amazing at Governor's, tackles heckler cleverly Special
Op-Ed: Trump now wants to expand 'no obstruction' to toilets
On Ukraine frontline, soldiers fear Zelensky will give ground
Adventurers cross Arctic Ocean on skis despite thinning ice
Detained Canadians in China cut off from the world
Review: Alison Sweeney is headed back to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Special
US Senators introduce bill to reathorize Venezuela sanctions