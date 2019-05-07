Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The mantel of veteran actress Vernée Watson just got heavier. On May 5, Watson earned her second consecutive career Daytime Emmy Award. Last year, Watson won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." In her acceptance speech, Watson remarked, "Oh my God. This is so incredible. I am so grateful. Thank you to my producers, Frank Valentini. Our directors are absolutely wonderful and supportive, and my cast. I am so proud of She acknowledged that her Emmy win means that her work has been "recognized and it is important." "I teach children. I've been teaching young people for 35 years. I am trying to pass along that work ethic and legacy of learning," she said, prior to underscoring that it is all about "the work." Watson encouraged her fans and viewers to check out the work she is doing with the multicultural performing arts company, The H.E.ART Arts. Their mission to provide a creative and healthy environment, where hopefuls who wish to pursue singing, dancing, and acting can feel "inspired" and empowered to sharpen their talents. They are committed to helping develop the diverse youth population of Los Angeles, and she hopes to pass down her legacy to the younger generations. Aside from General Hospital, Watson is known for her roles on Welcome Back, Kotter, as well as her portrayal of Viola "Vy" Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where she played the mom of Will Smith. For more information on The H.E.ART Arts, check out their Watson won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of social worker Stella Henry on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital Last year, Watson won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series."In her acceptance speech, Watson remarked, "Oh my God. This is so incredible. I am so grateful. Thank you to my producers, Frank Valentini. Our directors are absolutely wonderful and supportive, and my cast. I am so proud of Max Gail . We've had wonderful scenes together."She acknowledged that her Emmy win means that her work has been "recognized and it is important." "I teach children. I've been teaching young people for 35 years. I am trying to pass along that work ethic and legacy of learning," she said, prior to underscoring that it is all about "the work."Watson encouraged her fans and viewers to check out the work she is doing with the multicultural performing arts company, The H.E.ART Arts. Their mission to provide a creative and healthy environment, where hopefuls who wish to pursue singing, dancing, and acting can feel "inspired" and empowered to sharpen their talents. They are committed to helping develop the diverse youth population of Los Angeles, and she hopes to pass down her legacy to the younger generations.Aside from General Hospital, Watson is known for her roles on Welcome Back, Kotter, as well as her portrayal of Viola "Vy" Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where she played the mom of Will Smith.For more information on The H.E.ART Arts, check out their official homepage More about Verne Watson, General hospital, Emmy, Award, stella henry Verne Watson General hospital Emmy Award stella henry