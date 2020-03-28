Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment "Venice: The Series" is great to binge-watch if you are stuck at home quarantined due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Crystal Chappell in 'Venice: The Series' Photo Courtesy of 'Venice: The Series' This digital drama centers on the life of Gina Brogno (played by Crystal Chappell, who is also a co-executive producer) who lives and works in Venice Beach, California. She is a single, gay woman, who is a successful interior designer. It tells a diverse story through her family, friends and professional career. Gina exudes strength, confidence, and charisma as she navigates her relationships with people in a complex fashion. The characters and storylines in this series are interesting and engaging. In the latest sixth season of Venice the Series, Gina and her new bride, Ani (Jessica Leccia), move to Manhattan for business reasons since Ani secured a job at Monde Femme Magazine. As expected, they come across mysteries from the past and they also explore new adventures. While the cast in Season 6 is remarkable as a whole, compliments to these four actors (Crystal Chappell, Hillary B. Smith, Orlagh Cassidy, and Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series' 'Venice The Series' Without giving too much away, this is a compelling digital series featuring an all-star cast that fans of daytime television and drama should check out and binge-watch. It tackles many relevant social issues such as bullying, love, complex relationships, family dynamics, and LGBTQ matters. Venice: The Series garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Venice: The Series or to stream the show online, check out its The first two seasons of the two-time Emmy award-winning series can be streamed on YouTube for free, while seasons three through six are available for purchase on Vimeo This digital drama centers on the life of Gina Brogno (played by Crystal Chappell, who is also a co-executive producer) who lives and works in Venice Beach, California. She is a single, gay woman, who is a successful interior designer. It tells a diverse story through her family, friends and professional career. Gina exudes strength, confidence, and charisma as she navigates her relationships with people in a complex fashion. The characters and storylines in this series are interesting and engaging.In the latest sixth season of Venice the Series, Gina and her new bride, Ani (Jessica Leccia), move to Manhattan for business reasons since Ani secured a job at Monde Femme Magazine. As expected, they come across mysteries from the past and they also explore new adventures. While the cast in Season 6 is remarkable as a whole, compliments to these four actors (Crystal Chappell, Hillary B. Smith, Orlagh Cassidy, and Gregory Zarian ) for delivering exquisite acting performances.Without giving too much away, this is a compelling digital series featuring an all-star cast that fans of daytime television and drama should check out and binge-watch. It tackles many relevant social issues such as bullying, love, complex relationships, family dynamics, and LGBTQ matters. Venice: The Series garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Venice: The Series or to stream the show online, check out its official website More about venice the series, Digital, Drama, Series, crystal chappell venice the series Digital Drama Series crystal chappell