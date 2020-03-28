The first two seasons of the two-time Emmy award-winning series can be streamed on YouTube
for free, while seasons three through six are available for purchase on Vimeo
.
Crystal Chappell in 'Venice: The Series'
Photo Courtesy of 'Venice: The Series'
This digital drama centers on the life of Gina Brogno (played by Crystal Chappell, who is also a co-executive producer) who lives and works in Venice Beach, California. She is a single, gay woman, who is a successful interior designer. It tells a diverse story through her family, friends and professional career. Gina exudes strength, confidence, and charisma as she navigates her relationships with people in a complex fashion. The characters and storylines in this series are interesting and engaging.
In the latest sixth season of Venice the Series
, Gina and her new bride, Ani (Jessica Leccia), move to Manhattan for business reasons since Ani secured a job at Monde Femme Magazine
. As expected, they come across mysteries from the past and they also explore new adventures. While the cast in Season 6 is remarkable as a whole, compliments to these four actors (Crystal Chappell, Hillary B. Smith, Orlagh Cassidy, and Gregory Zarian
) for delivering exquisite acting performances.
Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series'
'Venice The Series'
Without giving too much away, this is a compelling digital series featuring an all-star cast that fans of daytime television and drama should check out and binge-watch. It tackles many relevant social issues such as bullying, love, complex relationships, family dynamics, and LGBTQ matters. Venice: The Series
garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Venice: The Series
or to stream the show online, check out its official website
.