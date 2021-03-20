Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Vanessa Williams participates in fabulous virtual fan event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actress Vanessa Estelle Williams ("Days of Our Lives") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where she was fabulous. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Williams was joined by an intimate group of fans, and this event was hosted by Tony Moore of Dishin' Days. A portion of the proceeds goes towards the nonprofit organization True Colors United.
The virtual audience couldn't help but fall in love with her bubbly and infectious personality.
She opened up about playing in the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. In the most recent season, she plays Mayor Cleo Harris. "We shot that during the pandemic," she said. "It was fantastic, it was wonderful to be able to work during the pandemic. I love these people and I have a great relationship with them. I am just so proud of the work that we were able to do on The Bay."
"Although The Bay is not on a major network, it is the little engine that could that just keeps on coming. It is just marvelous and really great. I look forward to being able to do more on the show," she added.
Williams noted that her key to success and contentment in life is that she "commits herself to joy."
To learn more about actress Vanessa Williams, check out her IMDb page, and follow her on Instagram.
More about Vanessa Williams, Actress, days of our lives, The Bay
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
German police clash with Covid protesters
Erdogan sacks central bank chief after interest rate hike
Do not drink 'Real Water' — linked to liver failure in five kids
New lockdowns in Europe, overseas fans banned at Tokyo Olympics
Op-Ed: Sperm count crash, could be zero by 2045 — This is not a drill
Review: Emma Samms, MBE puts on superb 'Dynasty' virtual reunion event Special
Tanzanians pay their respects to late president Magufuli
COVID-19 variant first identified in UK a growing threat in US
Ex-aide to former Malta PM charged with corruption: court
Review: Vanessa Williams participates in fabulous virtual fan event Special