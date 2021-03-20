Williams was joined by an intimate group of fans, and this event was hosted by Tony Moore
of Dishin' Days
. A portion of the proceeds goes towards the nonprofit organization True Colors United
.
The virtual audience couldn't help but fall in love with her bubbly and infectious personality.
She opened up about playing in the hit digital drama series The Bay
, created by Gregori J. Martin. In the most recent season, she plays Mayor Cleo Harris. "We shot that during the pandemic," she said. "It was fantastic, it was wonderful to be able to work during the pandemic. I love these people and I have a great relationship with them. I am just so proud of the work that we were able to do on The Bay
."
"Although The Bay
is not on a major network, it is the little engine that could that just keeps on coming. It is just marvelous and really great. I look forward to being able to do more on the show," she added.
Williams noted that her key to success and contentment in life is that she "commits herself to joy."
