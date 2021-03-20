Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Vanessa Estelle Williams ("Days of Our Lives") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where she was fabulous. Digital Journal has the scoop. The virtual audience couldn't help but fall in love with her bubbly and infectious personality. She opened up about playing in the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. In the most recent season, she plays Mayor Cleo Harris. "We shot that during the pandemic," she said. "It was fantastic, it was wonderful to be able to work during the pandemic. I love these people and I have a great relationship with them. I am just so proud of the work that we were able to do on The Bay." "Although The Bay is not on a major network, it is the little engine that could that just keeps on coming. It is just marvelous and really great. I look forward to being able to do more on the show," she added. Williams noted that her key to success and contentment in life is that she "commits herself to joy." To learn more about actress Williams was joined by an intimate group of fans, and this event was hosted by Tony Moore of Dishin' Days. A portion of the proceeds goes towards the nonprofit organization True Colors United The virtual audience couldn't help but fall in love with her bubbly and infectious personality.She opened up about playing in the hit digital drama series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. In the most recent season, she plays Mayor Cleo Harris. "We shot that during the pandemic," she said. "It was fantastic, it was wonderful to be able to work during the pandemic. I love these people and I have a great relationship with them. I am just so proud of the work that we were able to do on The Bay.""Although The Bay is not on a major network, it is the little engine that could that just keeps on coming. It is just marvelous and really great. I look forward to being able to do more on the show," she added.Williams noted that her key to success and contentment in life is that she "commits herself to joy."To learn more about actress Vanessa Williams, check out her IMDb page , and follow her on Instagram More about Vanessa Williams, Actress, days of our lives, The Bay Vanessa Williams Actress days of our lives The Bay