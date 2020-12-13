Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment VAKA is a compelling and eye-opening short environmental documentary. Digital Journal has the scoop. It focuses on the remote island community of Tokelau, a Pacific leader in action on climate change. VAKA was named after the traditional vessels that were used by the island people of Tokelau. Tokelau was the first nation to aim for all of its electricity to be generated from solar as a result of the New Zealand funded Tokelau Renewable Energy Project back in 2012. Their coral island atolls contribute a minimal amount of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet they are the first to be impacted by climate change. Tokelau's resilience in their daily response to the climate crisis exemplifies how they are leading by example. Without giving too much away, VAKA is a movie that deserves to be watched and experienced by all. There is a rawness and authenticity to this short film. It underscores the importance of community, resilience as well as collective and social responsibility. It was selected for the "Best Documentary Short competition" category at Kraków Green Film Festival, and it was recognized with selections at several other film festivals. It is supported by both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Massey University. The Verdict VAKA is a powerful and gripping short documentary, which is worth more than just a passing glance. It is well-crafted, visually striking and it will resonate well with viewers all over the world. It garners two thumbs up. VAKA documentary directed by Kelly Moneymaker VAKA promotional poster, Kelly Moneymaker It was directed by Kelly Moneymaker , and it was produced by Rebekah Curtis-Motley and co-Produced by Jessica George. It deals with the energy and resilience of the Tokelauan people as they weave their customary-wisdom regarding the environment with modern eco-technologies to respond to climate change.VAKA was named after the traditional vessels that were used by the island people of Tokelau. Tokelau was the first nation to aim for all of its electricity to be generated from solar as a result of the New Zealand funded Tokelau Renewable Energy Project back in 2012.Their coral island atolls contribute a minimal amount of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet they are the first to be impacted by climate change. Tokelau's resilience in their daily response to the climate crisis exemplifies how they are leading by example.Without giving too much away, VAKA is a movie that deserves to be watched and experienced by all. There is a rawness and authenticity to this short film. It underscores the importance of community, resilience as well as collective and social responsibility.It was selected for the "Best Documentary Short competition" category at Kraków Green Film Festival, and it was recognized with selections at several other film festivals. It is supported by both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Massey University.VAKA is a powerful and gripping short documentary, which is worth more than just a passing glance. It is well-crafted, visually striking and it will resonate well with viewers all over the world. It garners two thumbs up. More about VAKA, Kelly Moneymaker, Film, Documentary, Short VAKA Kelly Moneymaker Film Documentary Short