Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment U.S. Marine veteran Chris Van Etten released his short film, "Walk," which hits the viewer like a shot in the heart. He serves as the narrator of the film, and it was directed by Rome Grant. A year after that traumatic experience, Van Etten realized that his spirit was still intact, and did everything in his power to reclaim his life back. "I decided to live," he said in the film. "To see each day as a gift," he elaborated. This experience taught him to persevere regardless of the circumstances. Chris Van Etten deserves to be commended for his brevity and courage for sharing this heartbreaking story, yet being an emblem of hope. He truly has an impeccable spirit and a lot of heart. The Verdict Overall, Walk is an inspirational short film, where he is able to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is an empowering story of a man that refused to be defeated. The viewer ought to have the Kleenex handy, and they will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Rome Grant directed a compelling film and Chris Van Etten is a triumph. This short film Walk garners an A rating. Read More: U.S. Marine vet Chris Van Etten chatted with Three months after Van Etten was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, he was substantially injured in an I.E.D explosion that resulted in him losing both of his legs and the loss of his best friend, T.J. Baune. He suffered from depression when he returned and was apprehensive about the future.A year after that traumatic experience, Van Etten realized that his spirit was still intact, and did everything in his power to reclaim his life back. "I decided to live," he said in the film. "To see each day as a gift," he elaborated. This experience taught him to persevere regardless of the circumstances.Chris Van Etten deserves to be commended for his brevity and courage for sharing this heartbreaking story, yet being an emblem of hope. He truly has an impeccable spirit and a lot of heart.Overall, Walk is an inspirational short film, where he is able to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is an empowering story of a man that refused to be defeated. The viewer ought to have the Kleenex handy, and they will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.Rome Grant directed a compelling film and Chris Van Etten is a triumph. This short film Walk garners an A rating.: U.S. Marine vet Chris Van Etten chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career. He plays the role of Chet Driscoll in the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. More about Chris Van Etten, Ptsd, Walk, Film, General hospital Chris Van Etten Ptsd Walk Film General hospital