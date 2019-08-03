Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: U.S. vet Chris Van Etten melts hearts with 'Walk' film about PTSD Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
U.S. Marine veteran Chris Van Etten released his short film, "Walk," which hits the viewer like a shot in the heart. He serves as the narrator of the film, and it was directed by Rome Grant.
Three months after Van Etten was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, he was substantially injured in an I.E.D explosion that resulted in him losing both of his legs and the loss of his best friend, T.J. Baune. He suffered from depression when he returned and was apprehensive about the future.
A year after that traumatic experience, Van Etten realized that his spirit was still intact, and did everything in his power to reclaim his life back. "I decided to live," he said in the film. "To see each day as a gift," he elaborated. This experience taught him to persevere regardless of the circumstances.
Chris Van Etten deserves to be commended for his brevity and courage for sharing this heartbreaking story, yet being an emblem of hope. He truly has an impeccable spirit and a lot of heart.
The Verdict
Overall, Walk is an inspirational short film, where he is able to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is an empowering story of a man that refused to be defeated. The viewer ought to have the Kleenex handy, and they will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
Rome Grant directed a compelling film and Chris Van Etten is a triumph. This short film Walk garners an A rating.
Read More: U.S. Marine vet Chris Van Etten chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career. He plays the role of Chet Driscoll in the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital.
More about Chris Van Etten, Ptsd, Walk, Film, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Pacific leaders want summit focus on climate, not China
Whales die in new mysterious Iceland stranding
Oilpatch alarmed over Enbridge Mainline contract requirements
'They're demonic': the deaf victims of Argentina's pedophile priests speak out
Three suspects in custody after Texas shopping center shooting
El Paso mass-shooting deadliest in the United States this year
Bitcoin recovers to more than $10,800
French police fire teargas, water cannon at protest over dead festival-goer
French police clash with protesters marking death of festival-goer
Catching up with Dan Romano: Long Island radio host, new venture Special