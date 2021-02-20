Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Season 2 of "The Oval" is back on BET with a vengeance. Judging from the first episode, it is darker and edgier than ever. Digital Journal has the recap. In the first episode of the second season of The Oval, Housekeeper Laura's (Victoria Scala) grisly discovery almost scares her to death, while Maude (Janee Michelle) gives Gayle (Paige Hurd) a reality check of how things will progress going forward. Richard (Javon Johnson) presses Nancy (Ptosha Storey) for answers that she may not be ready to give. The trailer for Season 2 may be seen below. There is a great deal of drama, mystery, action, and suspense. The plot twists make it even more enjoyable. The acting is remarkable all around. Fans that enjoyed the first season of the series The Oval, are bound to be hooked to this second season, which already opened on a high-octane note. They should buckle up, it seems like this will be quite a bumpy ride in the Oval office. Tune in on Tuesday, February 23 for the second episode of Season 2. It is the most talked-about scripted show on cable, and rightfully so. This primetime series is created, written, and directed by showrunner Tyler Perry. The writing is gripping and the direction is solid compliments to Tyler Perry.In the first episode of the second season of The Oval, Housekeeper Laura's (Victoria Scala) grisly discovery almost scares her to death, while Maude (Janee Michelle) gives Gayle (Paige Hurd) a reality check of how things will progress going forward. Richard (Javon Johnson) presses Nancy (Ptosha Storey) for answers that she may not be ready to give.The trailer for Season 2 may be seen below. Edward "Ed" Quinn and Kon Moore as back as President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin respectively. The impressive supporting cast is comprised of Paige Hurd as Gayle Franklin, Daniel Croix Henderson as Jason Franklin, Vaughn W. Hebron as Barry Hallsen, Teesha Renee as Sharon, Lodric Collins as Donald Winthrop, Ciera Payton as Lilly Winthrop, Taja V. Simpson as Priscilla Owen, Walter Fauntleroy as Sam Owen, Brad Benedict as Kyle Flint, Travis Cure as Bobby, and Matthew Law as Kareem Richardson.There is a great deal of drama, mystery, action, and suspense. The plot twists make it even more enjoyable. The acting is remarkable all around.Fans that enjoyed the first season of the series The Oval, are bound to be hooked to this second season, which already opened on a high-octane note. They should buckle up, it seems like this will be quite a bumpy ride in the Oval office.Tune in on Tuesday, February 23 for the second episode of Season 2. More about the oval, Bet, tyler perry, Ed Quinn the oval Bet tyler perry Ed Quinn