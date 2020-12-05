An intimate group of fans were able to participate in a question and answer Q&A session with both of these two veteran soap actors. Martsolf is known for his acting work as Brady Black in the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
and as Ethan Winthrop in the defunct soap opera Passions
.
Christopher is known for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine in the ABC soap opera General Hospital
, which he played on and off for two decades, as well as Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives
.
The proceeds from this virtual event go towards Cedars CanSupport
, which helps cancer patients and their families.
When asked what he is most thankful for this holiday season, Tyler Christopher acknowledged that he is thankful for "his life."
He shared that he is looking forward to going back to work again. "I will ride again," he exclaimed.
Eric Martsolf
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
