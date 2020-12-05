Email
article imageReview: Tyler Christopher and Eric Martsolf partake in virtual fan event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actors Tyler Christopher and Eric Martsolf participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment.
An intimate group of fans were able to participate in a question and answer Q&A session with both of these two veteran soap actors. Martsolf is known for his acting work as Brady Black in the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives and as Ethan Winthrop in the defunct soap opera Passions.
Christopher is known for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine in the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which he played on and off for two decades, as well as Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives.
The proceeds from this virtual event go towards Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.
When asked what he is most thankful for this holiday season, Tyler Christopher acknowledged that he is thankful for "his life."
He shared that he is looking forward to going back to work again. "I will ride again," he exclaimed.
Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
For more information on Eric Martsolf, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
To learn more about Tyler Christopher, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tyler Christopher back in the summer of 2019.
More about Eric Martsolf, Tyler Christopher, Emmy, Actors
 
