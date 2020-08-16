Marissa Herrera
stars as Alma, while the talented cast also includes Emmy-nominated actress Lilly Melgar (The Bay
) as Tia Letty and Erik Fellows
as Church. Alma is working hard as a cheoreographer to put together a show for her group of young dancers, in an effort to preseve and maintains the arts. She faces a few obstacles along the way.
Her star student and dancer, Luis (played by multifaceted young entertainer Isaiah Morgan
), is being bullied by his peers, and he is faced with some challenges as to whether or not he should continue dancing or succumb to peer pressure and quit. Alma is a true force of nature (and the voice of reason) that the youth may need in this crucial situation.
The trailer of Two Feet In
may be seen below.
The Verdict
In summation, Two Feet In
teaches such core values as perseverance, hard work, and teamwork. It exudes empathy and compassion, and it has a great antibullying message that is inspiring for all. It has a lot of heart in it and it is recommended for watching with the entire family. Well done.