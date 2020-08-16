Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Two Feet In," starring and produced by Marissa Herrera, is a heart-warming family film. The pilot aired on ShortsTV. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her star student and dancer, Luis (played by multifaceted young entertainer The trailer of Two Feet In may be seen below. The Verdict In summation, Two Feet In teaches such core values as perseverance, hard work, and teamwork. It exudes empathy and compassion, and it has a great antibullying message that is inspiring for all. It has a lot of heart in it and it is recommended for watching with the entire family. Well done. Marissa Herrera stars as Alma, while the talented cast also includes Emmy-nominated actress Lilly Melgar (The Bay) as Tia Letty and Erik Fellows as Church. Alma is working hard as a cheoreographer to put together a show for her group of young dancers, in an effort to preseve and maintains the arts. She faces a few obstacles along the way.Her star student and dancer, Luis (played by multifaceted young entertainer Isaiah Morgan ), is being bullied by his peers, and he is faced with some challenges as to whether or not he should continue dancing or succumb to peer pressure and quit. Alma is a true force of nature (and the voice of reason) that the youth may need in this crucial situation.The trailer of Two Feet In may be seen below.In summation, Two Feet In teaches such core values as perseverance, hard work, and teamwork. It exudes empathy and compassion, and it has a great antibullying message that is inspiring for all. It has a lot of heart in it and it is recommended for watching with the entire family. Well done. More about Two Feet In, Marissa Herrera, Erik Fellows Two Feet In Marissa Herrera Erik Fellows