"Twisted Twin," starring Jennifer Taylor and Lorynn York is an intense and edgy Lifetime film. Digital Journal has the scoop. Jennifer Taylor plays the mother, Patricia, and York takes on the roles of twin sisters (Tess Houston and Sammy Crain). When Tess goes to her college orientation, she meets Sammy Crain, the identical twin that she never knew she had. Tess finds out that they were separated at birth yet she is intrigued on forming a relationship with Sammy. It turns out that there is more to Sammy than what meets the eye: when Sammy's adoptive parents are murdered, the benevolent Tess gets framed for those murders, as part of Sammy's plan to get away with murder, and most importantly, claim the family fortune. Without giving too much away, this is a Lifetime film that every person needs to experience for themselves, especially those that enjoy suspense, drama, and mystery (since the audience really needs to pay attention to which twin is which at any given moment). The Verdict Overall, Lorynn York had done solid acting work playing twins Tess and Sammy in Twisted Twin. She really delves beyond the surface and truly captures the conscience of both twins from a moral standpoint. York deserves to be commended for a job well done, and the same holds true for Jennifer Taylor. Jeff Hare is equally exceptional in the film's direction. Twisted Twin earns two thumbs up. To learn more about Twisted Twin, check out the Lifetime website. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Lorynn York about Roped on Netflix (where she starred alongside Josh Swickard) and Twisted Twin.