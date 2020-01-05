Special By By Sarah Gopaul 47 mins ago in Entertainment ‘Twin Peaks: From Z to A’ is the definitive franchise collection in limited collectible packaging, containing every narrative and bonus feature to-date. The series follows the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who are stunned after the homecoming queen Laura Palmer is suddenly found murdered. The investigation that follows engenders an eerie chain of events with cataclysmic results felt across the entire town. The follow-up movie, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, focuses on the seven days leading up to Laura Palmer’s death. The 18-episode limited event series is set 25 years after the original and follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper’s (Kyle MacLachlan) return to Twin Peaks, though the story also travels to Las Vegas, South Dakota, Philadelphia, and New Mexico. Though Lynch was permitted to bring his bizarre style of storytelling to the small screen, it's not entirely surprising the series only lasted two seasons with broadcasters demanding certain narrative concessions in the final chapter, but the first installment is pure in its conception. As in Blue Velvet, Lynch once again attempts to pull back the curtain concealing the seedy underbelly of a small town. As demonstrated by the uniquely designed 2014 home entertainment release of “The Entire Mystery” (at the time, at least), this franchise’s personality permeates every aspect of its presentation. This collection, limited to 25,000 copies worldwide, takes it a step further. The 21-disc set is housed in a collectible cube that folds open to reveal the Red Room Gallery. Inside, fans also find a die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer and Special Agent Dale Cooper engaged in a kiss; two fold-out books containing most of the discs; a separate sleeve holding the 4K ultra high definition transfers of both versions of the original series pilot from 1990 (domestic and international), and Part 8 of the Limited Event Series – both overseen by David Lynch; a curated set of 25 5” x 5” printed cards; and an individually numbered, collectible certificate of authenticity. The release from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment includes all existing special features from the previous release of the original series, movie and “The Missing Pieces,” as well as two standalone Blu-ray discs packed with new special features: “A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee”; “Behind The Curtain”; “On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry”; and “Roadhouse Music.” When Twin Peaks premiered in 1990, it was one of the strangest mysteries to takeover network television. Inside, fans also find a die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer and Special Agent Dale Cooper engaged in a kiss; two fold-out books containing most of the discs; a separate sleeve holding the 4K ultra high definition transfers of both versions of the original series pilot from 1990 (domestic and international), and Part 8 of the Limited Event Series – both overseen by David Lynch; a curated set of 25 5" x 5" printed cards; and an individually numbered, collectible certificate of authenticity.The release from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment includes all existing special features from the previous release of the original series, movie and "The Missing Pieces," as well as two standalone Blu-ray discs packed with new special features: "A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee"; "Behind The Curtain"; "On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry"; and "Roadhouse Music." 