Actor and musician Riley Smith was recently featured in "The Donna Drake Show," which is hosted by award-winning New York TV host Donna Drake. In their candid conversation, Smith opened up about how he got his start in the entertainment business, as well as his family (his daughter and dog), as well as the latest season of Nancy Drew, which he is filming in Canada. He shared that he comes from a small farm town in Iowa, and in the '80s and '90s, when he grew up, there was no Internet and at a time where it didn't seem realistic that he would be on screen. "I did the musicals in school, and I always had the desire to perform. I just didn't know what that meant," he said. "I got discovered at a mall picking up my tuxedo from prom. At the time, it was a bit far-fetched so I begged my parents to give it a try. I went to New York, I met agents, and it worked out." Smith's latest single "Chocolate" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. His music is available on digital service providers by clicking here.