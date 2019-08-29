Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 29, episode seven of the "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris" debuted on the DOOL app. "It was wrong for Chad to hurt you and Carrie to hurt me," he admitted. Following this remark, Austin pulls Abby in and they share a passionate kiss. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is in London for an impromptu business meeting with his associate Juliet (Rachele Schank). They arrive at their hotel, where they only have one room available for them, and that room has one bed (exactly what Juliet requested over the phone since she wants Chad all to herself). Being the gentleman that he is, Chad offers to sleep on the chair while Juliet has the bed, yet once Juliet goes to the bathroom to change into a steamy outfit, it is evident that she has a craving for Chad, and makes her feelings known to him. "I'm sure you must realize by now that I am very attracted to you," she said. "That means I want you," she clarified. Chad stood his ground and stated that she should know that he loves his wife. "It's not your love that I want Chad," Juliet explained. "What your wife doesn't know can't hurt her." What will Chad do? Will he be unfaithful to his wife and have an affair with Juliet, or will he stop her once and for all and return to his wife in Paris. There is only one episode left in this Days of Our Lives digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris," where viewers and fans ought to tune in to see what happens to the popular Days of Our Lives couple. That is one finale that should not be missed. This entire digital drama series in well-written and well-acted by all actors. The super couple Chad and Abby will be tested. Abby (Kate Mansi) arrives at her apartment with former flame Austin Reed (played by Austin Peck), who is drunk. She offers him a place to stay at her house, and Austin opens up about how he thought that he and Carrie would be forever together, and Abby consoles him."It was wrong for Chad to hurt you and Carrie to hurt me," he admitted. Following this remark, Austin pulls Abby in and they share a passionate kiss.Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is in London for an impromptu business meeting with his associate Juliet (Rachele Schank). They arrive at their hotel, where they only have one room available for them, and that room has one bed (exactly what Juliet requested over the phone since she wants Chad all to herself).Being the gentleman that he is, Chad offers to sleep on the chair while Juliet has the bed, yet once Juliet goes to the bathroom to change into a steamy outfit, it is evident that she has a craving for Chad, and makes her feelings known to him. "I'm sure you must realize by now that I am very attracted to you," she said. "That means I want you," she clarified.Chad stood his ground and stated that she should know that he loves his wife. "It's not your love that I want Chad," Juliet explained. "What your wife doesn't know can't hurt her."What will Chad do? Will he be unfaithful to his wife and have an affair with Juliet, or will he stop her once and for all and return to his wife in Paris. There is only one episode left in this Days of Our Lives digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris," where viewers and fans ought to tune in to see what happens to the popular Days of Our Lives couple. That is one finale that should not be missed. This entire digital drama series in well-written and well-acted by all actors. More about days of our lives, Digital, Drama, Series, App days of our lives Digital Drama Series App Billy Flynn Kate Mansi