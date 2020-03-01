Email
article imageReview: Tristan Rogers is Emmy-worthy in 'Studio City' on Amazon Prime Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actor Tristan Rogers deserves Emmy recognition for his remarkable acting work in "Studio City" on Amazon Prime.
Rogers (who is known for his acting work as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital) plays the role of Doc in the new digital drama series, Studio City, which was created by Sean Kanan. Rogers steals every scene he is in, especially in his scenes opposite Laurie (played by three-time Emmy winner Sarah Joy Brown) and Kanan.
In particular, Rogers is a revelation in his balcony scene with Brown. They really tug at the heartstrings and it is filled with raw emotions. He is most deserving of a Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series."
Rogers is one of the most gifted and versatile soap actors of our generation, and many of his Studio City co-stars should be nominated for their acting work in this digital drama series at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards.
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This new digital drama earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
For more information on Studio City on Amazon Prime, check out its official website.
