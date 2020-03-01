Rogers (who is known for his acting work as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital
) plays the role of Doc in the new digital drama series, Studio City
, which was created by Sean Kanan
. Rogers steals every scene he is in, especially in his scenes opposite Laurie (played by three-time Emmy winner Sarah Joy Brown
) and Kanan.
In particular, Rogers is a revelation in his balcony scene with Brown. They really tug at the heartstrings and it is filled with raw emotions. He is most deserving of a Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series."
Rogers is one of the most gifted and versatile soap actors of our generation, and many of his Studio City
co-stars should be nominated for their acting work in this digital drama series at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards.
Studio City
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
. This new digital drama earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
.
For more information on Studio City
on Amazon Prime, check out its official website
.