It was an emotional week on "Days of Our Lives" on NBC when tragedy struck beloved character Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Her husband Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and son Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) arrive at the hospital to be by Adrienne's side. She passed away tragically from injuries that were sustained in the car accident.

On Route 7, Adrienne's car swerves and it goes off the road. Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is also in the car with her as they were driven off the road and after the accident, Sarah is in labor and requires assistance. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is onsite to help her.

The show pays homage to the character, Adrienne, with archived flashback scenes in her younger days with Justin. Speaking of Justin, he finds out the news of Adrienne's death from Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin breaks down in tears in Kayla's arms, and then he has to tell the tragic news to Sonny and they are both devastated. Both father and son give solid heartbreaking performances as they say goodbye to Adrienne in the hospital. Their acting is so powerful and convincing where the viewers ought to grab the Kleenex handy.

One thing is for sure: Judi Evans will be missed dearly by all. Hopefully, Evans will be brought back to Days of Our Lives in the future in some capacity, since she is a fan-favorite and has been a vital part of the hit NBC soap opera, on an off, since 1986.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Judi Evans, follow her on Twitter