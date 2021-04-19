Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed TV, film, and theater actress Tovah Feldshuh melts hearts with her new book "Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played." Digital Journal has the scoop. Feldshuh spends a good amount of time seeking her mother's approval, in an effort to foster and enhance their relationship. While Feldshuh is a distinguished actress, it is evident that the roles that she cherished the most are being a mother herself, as well as a wife and a daughter to Lily. Without giving too much away, it is a heartwarming book that should be experienced by all. It is a must for all fans of theater and film, and it can easily be read in two or three sittings. Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played is available on The Verdict Overall, Tovah Feldshuh takes her fans on a journey with her in this candid book, Lilyville, as she pays a fitting homage to her mother. It is refreshing, compelling, and it garners an A rating. Well done. This past winter, Tovah Feldshuh was spotlighted in " This book tells the story of a mother and daughter whose narrative reflects the American cultural changes and the world's shifting expectations of women. It is witty, poignant, and relatable. There are many life lessons and morals that can be learned from their mother and daughter relationship, and in many instances, Lily upstaged her daughter in this memoir.Feldshuh spends a good amount of time seeking her mother's approval, in an effort to foster and enhance their relationship. While Feldshuh is a distinguished actress, it is evident that the roles that she cherished the most are being a mother herself, as well as a wife and a daughter to Lily.Without giving too much away, it is a heartwarming book that should be experienced by all. It is a must for all fans of theater and film, and it can easily be read in two or three sittings.Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played is available on Amazon Overall, Tovah Feldshuh takes her fans on a journey with her in this candid book, Lilyville, as she pays a fitting homage to her mother. It is refreshing, compelling, and it garners an A rating. Well done.This past winter, Tovah Feldshuh was spotlighted in " The Donna Drake Show " on CBS New York, where she spoke about her new book. More about tovah feldshuh, lilyville, Book, Memoir tovah feldshuh lilyville Book Memoir