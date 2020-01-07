Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Beverly Hills - Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks was the recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, which were held in Beverly Hills, California. He also offered the following advice to actors: "to know the text, and not just their lines, the theme of the movie." "You need to know it and you need to come out of it with some direction," he said. "Also, showing up on time is one of the greatest liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie." Hanks concluded by thanking the HFPA and everybody for "all the inspiration" and all of their work. His entire moving Cecil B. DeMille acceptance speech may be seen below. Following his Golden Globe win, Hanks spoke to journalists in the green room, one of which was Anastasios Papapostolou from Greek Reporter, the leading international Greek news in the world. He spoke to reporters about his "I've been around the world, to the most beautiful places in the world, and none of them tops Greece: the land, the sky, the water. It's good for the soul. It's a healing place," he said. "It's the best life one can have," he added. Hanks brought class and grace to this year's Golden Globes award ceremony. He thanked his wife, Rita Wilson, for being "fantastic," as well as his five brave children, and his entire team and people that helped him along the way. "I can't tell you how much your love means to me," he said.He also offered the following advice to actors: "to know the text, and not just their lines, the theme of the movie." "You need to know it and you need to come out of it with some direction," he said. "Also, showing up on time is one of the greatest liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie."Hanks concluded by thanking the HFPA and everybody for "all the inspiration" and all of their work.His entire moving Cecil B. DeMille acceptance speech may be seen below.Following his Golden Globe win, Hanks spoke to journalists in the green room, one of which was Anastasios Papapostolou from Greek Reporter, the leading international Greek news in the world. He spoke to reporters about his honorary Greek status . "Greece is a haven," he said. "It's a great honor. I have been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years.""I've been around the world, to the most beautiful places in the world, and none of them tops Greece: the land, the sky, the water. It's good for the soul. It's a healing place," he said. "It's the best life one can have," he added. More about Tom hanks, Cecil B DeMille, Award, Oscar, Golden Globe Tom hanks Cecil B DeMille Award Oscar Golden Globe