Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - On October 21, acclaimed actor and comedian Tom Green performed a stand-up comedy show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, for a good turnout, especially for a Sunday night. As Green took the Governor's stage, he was met with a tremendous response from the audience, many of which followed him from his MTV days. "This is what I look like now," he told the crowd "What's up Governor's? What's up Long Island" he asked. Green recalled that back in the day, he graced the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, and he hosted Saturday Night Live, and 20 years later, he is playing Long Island. He enjoys doing this since he gets to travel around the country and even overseas. He performed comedy in Tel Aviv, Israel, and shared that on his day off, he visited Bethlehem. He did acknowledge that in Australia, they have a weird sense of humor, especially when they gave him a koala and told him that they are prone to chlamydia. He revealed that he is 47 years old and that he has no kids, nor responsibilities. He is proud of the fact that he is 47 years old, since he grew up before the Internet and before cell phones. For him, that was "true freedom." Another proud moment for Green was when his hit song "The Bum Bum Song" reached No. 1 on TRL, where he dethroned Britney Spears from the No. 1 spot, and was even parodied in Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady." Green interacted well with the Governor's Comedy Club audience and poked fun at an audience member, who is a "clam digger" on Long Island. He also encouraged married couples to cancel their Facebook accounts, since former lovers may message their spouses with creepy messages. An empowering moment in the show was when Green opened up about being a testicular cancer survivor, and that segment in particular resonated well with the audience. The Verdict Overall, Tom Green delivered a fun comedic set at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. It was a great way to spend a Sunday night on Long Island. Green is still at the top of his game in the comedy world, and he is worth seeing live. His comedic set garnered an A rating. Read More: Tom Green chatted with Stand-up comedian Dennis Rooney hosted the evening, and veteran comic John Ziegler also performed a witty set, as they both warmed up the stage for Tom Green.