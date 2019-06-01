Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On June 1, comedian Tom Daddario headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island for a good turnout of fans. When Daddario took the stage, he shared that the "weather is beautiful," and subsequently poked fun at peanut allergies. "When we grew up, peanut allergies didn't exist. We had an immune system that fought off shit," he said, prior to noting that these days kids are even allergic to the syllables of the word "peanut." He acknowledged that traveling on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) is "murderous." At the same time, he admitted that he doesn't have any patience. Back in the day, people used to wait four to six weeks to get something delivered in the mail, which was a "reasonable" amount of time, yet these days if something does not arrive within a matter of hours from Amazon, people get impatient. Daddario did not go into too much detail with religion but revealed that he would love to coin his own religion, which would be called "don't be a dick" since it is the quintessential summary of all the other religions out there. He also spoke about his experiences in "confession" as a child attending Catholic school. He also talked about his girlfriend, who happens to be a "drunken vegetarian," and they would get into fights via text messaging. With our cell phones these days, he ascertained that these days we "forgot how to spell words," and noted how lost we would be without them and autocorrect. The Verdict In summation, Tom Daddario put on a hilarious show at The Brokerage. There was something in it for everybody. He interacted well with the Long Island audience and included them in his comedic act thanks to his quick wit. His live set garnered an A rating. He was joined by fellow comedians Mario Bosco, host Vincent D'Agostino, and Palma Florentino, all of which were able to warm up the stage for Daddario When Daddario took the stage, he shared that the "weather is beautiful," and subsequently poked fun at peanut allergies. "When we grew up, peanut allergies didn't exist. We had an immune system that fought off shit," he said, prior to noting that these days kids are even allergic to the syllables of the word "peanut."He acknowledged that traveling on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) is "murderous." At the same time, he admitted that he doesn't have any patience. Back in the day, people used to wait four to six weeks to get something delivered in the mail, which was a "reasonable" amount of time, yet these days if something does not arrive within a matter of hours from Amazon, people get impatient.Daddario did not go into too much detail with religion but revealed that he would love to coin his own religion, which would be called "don't be a dick" since it is the quintessential summary of all the other religions out there. He also spoke about his experiences in "confession" as a child attending Catholic school.He also talked about his girlfriend, who happens to be a "drunken vegetarian," and they would get into fights via text messaging. With our cell phones these days, he ascertained that these days we "forgot how to spell words," and noted how lost we would be without them and autocorrect.In summation, Tom Daddario put on a hilarious show at The Brokerage. There was something in it for everybody. He interacted well with the Long Island audience and included them in his comedic act thanks to his quick wit. His live set garnered an A rating. More about Tom Daddarario, the brokerage, Comedy, Comedian, governor's Tom Daddarario the brokerage Comedy Comedian governor s Long island