Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "To The Moon and Back" is a captivating short film by award-winning filmmaker Nate Hapke. Digital Journal has the scoop. Anybody who has ever lost a parent or a loved one can relate to his character, and his complex feelings. Zamprogna is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the viewer's reward. Danielle Rayne, who plays his wife, Judith, is the voice of reason in this film, and equally remarkable is Julie Romano as his daughter, Freddi. All three actors do subtle acting quite well. The gripping trailer of To The Moon and Back may be seen below. The Verdict Overall, To The Moon and Back is a compelling short film by Nate Hapke. Zamprogna delves beyond the surface and he is really able to capture the conscience of Robert, and he layers his emotions well in a controlled, gut-wrenching performance. Rayne and Romano are also sensational, and they leave the audience yearning for more. Compliments to showrunner Nate Hapke for writing and directing such a bold and powerful film. To The Moon and Back ought to be enjoyed for its authenticity, pathos, and simplicity. Many viewers will find this well-crafted short film warm, relevant, and relatable. It garners an A rating. Read More: Dominic Zamprogna chatted with Dominic Zamprogna in 'To The Moon and Back' Dana Fytelson Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna (General Hospital) stars as Robert Westfield, a man who is grieving over the loss of his mother.Anybody who has ever lost a parent or a loved one can relate to his character, and his complex feelings. Zamprogna is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the viewer's reward.Danielle Rayne, who plays his wife, Judith, is the voice of reason in this film, and equally remarkable is Julie Romano as his daughter, Freddi. All three actors do subtle acting quite well.The gripping trailer of To The Moon and Back may be seen below.Overall, To The Moon and Back is a compelling short film by Nate Hapke. Zamprogna delves beyond the surface and he is really able to capture the conscience of Robert, and he layers his emotions well in a controlled, gut-wrenching performance. Rayne and Romano are also sensational, and they leave the audience yearning for more.Compliments to showrunner Nate Hapke for writing and directing such a bold and powerful film. To The Moon and Back ought to be enjoyed for its authenticity, pathos, and simplicity. Many viewers will find this well-crafted short film warm, relevant, and relatable. It garners an A rating.: Dominic Zamprogna chatted with Digital Journal in the summer of 2020. More about to the moon and back, Dominic Zamprogna, nate hapke, Short, Film to the moon and back Dominic Zamprogna nate hapke Short Film