Benko won for the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Helen in The Rehearsal
, which was written and created by Jaclyn Bethany
. In her acceptance speech, Benko went on to thank Bethany and her gifted fellow actors, which included Alex Hurt
and Adam David Thompson.
Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tina Benko
about The Rehearsal
and being an actress in the digital age.
The hit digital series The Rehearsal
is available for streaming via its official website
. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
For more information on 2020 Daytime Emmy winner Tina Benko, visit her official website
.