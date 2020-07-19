Email
Review: Tina Benko wins 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Rehearsal'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 19, actress Tina Benko took home the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for her acting work in the digital series "The Rehearsal."
Benko won for the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Helen in The Rehearsal, which was written and created by Jaclyn Bethany. In her acceptance speech, Benko went on to thank Bethany and her gifted fellow actors, which included Alex Hurt and Adam David Thompson.
Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tina Benko about The Rehearsal and being an actress in the digital age.
The hit digital series The Rehearsal is available for streaming via its official website. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
For more information on 2020 Daytime Emmy winner Tina Benko, visit her official website.
