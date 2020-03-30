Woodward Jr. does a solid job directing its all-star cast in their memorable scenes. He had a great vision for the actors, and he is able to breathe fresh life into their stories through his lens; moreover, it is evident that all of his hard work has paid off. These actors include Sean Kanan
(who created the digital series), as well as Sarah Joy Brown
, Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy
, Scott Turner Schofield
, and Patrika Darbo
.
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
For all of these reasons and more, Timothy Woodward Jr. deserves to earn a nomination for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing for a Digital Daytime Drama Series."
Studio City
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
. As Digital Journal reported
, it is a great series to binge-watch if you are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
