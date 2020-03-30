Email
article imageReview: Timothy Woodward Jr. is Emmy-worthy in 'Studio City' on Amazon

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed director Timothy Woodward Jr. is Emmy-worthy in the new hit digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime.
Woodward Jr. does a solid job directing its all-star cast in their memorable scenes. He had a great vision for the actors, and he is able to breathe fresh life into their stories through his lens; moreover, it is evident that all of his hard work has paid off. These actors include Sean Kanan (who created the digital series), as well as Sarah Joy Brown, Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy, Scott Turner Schofield, and Patrika Darbo.
Actor Sean Kanan
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
For all of these reasons and more, Timothy Woodward Jr. deserves to earn a nomination for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing for a Digital Daytime Drama Series."
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here. As Digital Journal reported, it is a great series to binge-watch if you are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Timothy Woodward Jr. about Studio City on Amazon Prime.
