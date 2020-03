Actor Sean Kanan Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'

Woodward Jr. does a solid job directing its all-star cast in their memorable scenes. He had a great vision for the actors, and he is able to breathe fresh life into their stories through his lens; moreover, it is evident that all of his hard work has paid off. These actors include Sean Kanan (who created the digital series), as well as Sarah Joy Brown , Tristan Rogers, Carolyn Hennesy Scott Turner Schofield , and Patrika Darbo For all of these reasons and more, Timothy Woodward Jr. deserves to earn a nomination for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing for a Digital Daytime Drama Series."Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here . As Digital Journal reported , it is a great series to binge-watch if you are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Timothy Woodward Jr . about Studio City on Amazon Prime.