Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include something new from a nimble actor; a reboot that stays close to its roots; a famous entertainer’s dark but heroic beginning; and an exploration of a divisive film. Enter the Fat Dragon (Blu-ray) Well Go USA One doesn’t immediately think of comedy when they think of Yen, but he steps into some new territory in this picture. Not only is it funny, but he also spends the majority of the film in a fat suit. Zhu was a top-notch cop, but his arrests often got messy and caused extensive property damage so rather than a series of commendations, he was labelled a misfit while his more conservative partner moved up the ranks. His last case was the final straw and he was reassigned to the evidence room where all his prowess is wasted and his proximity to the vending machines results in steady weight gain. But when push comes to shove, Zhu proves as agile as ever, chasing down bad guys and taking on thuggish street gangs. The supporting cast provides a lot of the humour, but Yen does his part to create an entertaining action movie. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Resistance (Blu-ray) Shout Factory This is a harrowing tale of which most people are likely unaware. Marceau is unquestionably the world’s most famous mime, but before that he was impersonating Charlie Chaplin in brothels and trying to convince his father he was a better performer than butcher. When the Nazis invaded France, a group of young people banded together to give refuge to Jewish orphans, transporting them to safe havens and finding them new homes. Seeing an opportunity to bring a glimmer of joy to the disheartened children, Marcel did the most natural thing to him — he made them laugh. They risk their lives and lose friends, evading the Nazis and crossing treacherous terrain, yet the film is incredibly moving and inspiring. There are no special features. (Shout Factory) Scoob! (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment These characters — and their voices — are so iconic, it was difficult to imagine liking a new, different version having the same appeal. Yet, from the moment the homeless puppy steals Shaggy’s heart and the two become forever bonded, fans of the original will also find themselves enamoured with this reboot. The voice actors are well-chosen and there are a lot of throwbacks to the old school cartoon, while also adding some modern touches. More surprising was the incorporation of other Saturday morning characters, namely Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly. Even when the rest of the story is falling a bit flat, an infusion of Dastardly and his evil scheming gets everything back on track. Special features include: deleted scenes; “How to Draw Scooby Doo”; “New Friends, Newer Villains”; “Puppies!!”; and bloopers. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) You Don’t Nomi (Blu-ray) RLJE Films Much has been said over the 25 years since the film’s release. Good, bad and everything in between, everyone seemed to have an opinion or inside scoop on the picture. Though neither Verhoeven or Elizabeth Berkley are directly interviewed for the documentary, filmmaker Jeffrey McHale still incorporates their sentiments into the picture through archival interviews. Speaking to film critics and performers who’ve reinvented the characters for the stage, the film captures both sides of the debate but discernibly leans more towards the picture being a misunderstood masterpiece. Consequently, it does its best to explain why the acting is over-the-top and how Verhoeven integrated his signature elements. 