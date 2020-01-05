Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On January 4, standup comedian Tim Krompier headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, for a great turnout of fans. Krompier opened up about how can't compete with women's anger issues, and how he gets stuck shopping at Marshalls, which others go to Bloomingdales. He also shared some true stories in his act, one which involved his friend proposing to his girlfriend to be his wife (which involved a lot of tears), and he shared that his wife would have wanted him to express his feelings and emotions in the same matter when he proposed to her. His responses each time were witty and clever. He noted that he has many siblings and that his mother calls his "No. 4" as he was the fourth born. He also gave the Levittown crowd a vocabulary lesson about what a "cassette" was from the '80s, and he went on to describe "helicopter parents" as "bulldozer parents," and rightfully so. Krompier finally poked fun at his three kids, and he closed his set by stating the real reason why he got kicked off his son's school Facebook page. The Verdict Overall, Tim Krompier's comedic show at Governor's Comedy Club was solid, impressive and relatable. He had the Long Island audience with him every step of the way. He is worth seeing each time he comes to town. One will not be disappointed. His comedic set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about comedian Tim Krompier, check out his Dan Barry served as the host, and Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas was the feature act, and they warmed up the stage for Krompier.Krompier opened up about how can't compete with women's anger issues, and how he gets stuck shopping at Marshalls, which others go to Bloomingdales. He also shared some true stories in his act, one which involved his friend proposing to his girlfriend to be his wife (which involved a lot of tears), and he shared that his wife would have wanted him to express his feelings and emotions in the same matter when he proposed to her. His responses each time were witty and clever.He noted that he has many siblings and that his mother calls his "No. 4" as he was the fourth born. He also gave the Levittown crowd a vocabulary lesson about what a "cassette" was from the '80s, and he went on to describe "helicopter parents" as "bulldozer parents," and rightfully so.Krompier finally poked fun at his three kids, and he closed his set by stating the real reason why he got kicked off his son's school Facebook page.Overall, Tim Krompier's comedic show at Governor's Comedy Club was solid, impressive and relatable. He had the Long Island audience with him every step of the way. He is worth seeing each time he comes to town. One will not be disappointed. His comedic set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about comedian Tim Krompier, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram More about Tim Krompier, governor's comedy club, Long island, Levittown Tim Krompier governor s comedy cl... Long island Levittown