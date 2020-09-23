Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: TIFF 20: ‘Ammonite’ digs beneath the stereotypic veneer (capsule) Special

Listen | Print
By Sarah Gopaul     1 hour ago in Entertainment
‘Ammonite’ is a raw and intimate portrait of forbidden love that pulls two women out of their morose state, even if only temporarily.
In Ammonite, two women are reborn via their love for each other, even though their affair begins with an expiry date. Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) was a skilled, 19th century paleontologist. However, due to her gender, she was not accepted by her peers. One day a young man arrives with his mourning wife, Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan), and asks Mary to spend time with her during her convalescence. After a rocky start, the pair embark on an intense relationship that significantly changes both of their lives.
Writer/director Francis Lee is building a portfolio of films that depicts romantic relationships started under difficult conditions. In this film, he shows the power finding love can have on two unhappy people, even if they must keep their feelings secret. At first, neither woman is thrilled about the arrangement, but unforeseen circumstances force them closer. As in Lee’s previous picture, the intimacy shared between Mary and Charlotte is raw and authentic. The camera captures their need for each other, while not being intrusive or trying to overly romanticize their visceral passion. Winslet and Ronan are beautiful in this movie as they both take on-screen risks with their portrayal of these women’s self-discovery. Both actresses authentically depict their characters’ transition from melancholy to joy, while never betraying their core personalities. Their performances carry the film and Lee’s apt avoidance of any heavy-handedness makes it an engaging experience.
Ammonite played in the Gala Presentations category at the Toronto International Film Festival. Check back for our full review closer to the theatrical release date.
Director: Francis Lee
Starring: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan and Gemma Jones
More about Ammonite, Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Francis Lee, Romance
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Lenny Krayzelburg talks about Los Angeles Current, ISL Season 2 Special
A CBD Spin on the King of Cocktails – CBD Old Fashioned Recipe
Entrepreneur Anthony Orisses talks about RARE CUT and digital age Special
Clinical psychologist Dr. Nancy Lee opens up about her new book Special
US lashes out at China over COVID-19 pandemic at UN meeting
Gunnar Bentz talks about Cali Condors, ISL, digital age, and fans Special
Op-Ed: Dumb demographics, deranged elections, and the Great Divide
Protests erupt in US over charges in Breonna Taylor shooting
A massive ‘tsunami’ of plastic waste covers Honduras beaches
Amazon city of Manaus may have reached 'herd immunity': study