Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 5, it was an emotional episode of "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) finds out from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their baby, Beth, is alive. Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) and Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Cliff Lipson, CBS Liam Spencer locked him and Hope in the Forrester Creations office as he informs Hope that their baby is indeed alive. Then, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) barges into the Forrester office to negate that claim. In return, Liam accuses Thomas of using Hope's grief against her for manipulations purposes. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is unaware of any of these revelations, and is in denial about her little nephew, Douglas' statement that "Phoebe is Beth." Her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), is at her house comforting her. Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Cliff Lipson, CBS Liam gets knocked out by Thomas who tries to flee with Hope. Thomas takes Hope to the roof as they wait for the helicopter for Thomas to make his getaway. He is very emotional since he does not want to lose Hope. Liam runs up to Thomas, knocks him out and they engage in a fistfight. When Liam puts Thomas in a headlock, Hope asks him to answer her honestly about her daughter and she realizes that Liam is telling the truth. Hope and Liam reunite on the rooftop and are thrilled that their long-lost daughter, Beth, is alive since she was Phoebe all along. The Bold and The Beautiful fans of the Liam and Hope relationship will be pleased since good gets to prevail over evil, as the viewers have patiently waited for the truth to come out for months now. As Digital Journal reported, Flo Fulton (played by Katrina Bowden) confessed that she is not the biological mother of baby Phoebe. Wyatt lashes out at Flo for being dishonest about this situation and especially for keeping the truth from him and his family.