Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment On March 9, Thomas Forrester (played by Pierson Fodé) returned to the popular daytime series "The Bold and The Beautiful." Digital Journal has the scoop. For his role as Thomas Forrester, Last September, Fodé had left Thomas Forrester comes back to Los Angeles, California, (where the popular series is set), after being in New York City for many months, where he is reunited with his ex-girlfriend Sally Spectra (played by Courtney Hope), where he tells her some disturbing news. He is a revelation who discloses a lie by the ever-manipulative Bill Spencer (portrayed by Don Diamont), who was the reason his and Sally's relationship ended abruptly. Forrester reveals to Spectra that his former lover Caroline Spencer (whom he has a son with named Douglas) was not terminally ill after all, and it was all a lie created by Spencer to separate Forrester from Spectra (in an effort for him to build his skyscraper in the Spectra building property). This will certainly stirs things up on The Bold and The Beautiful, and it will look promising for a Forrester and Spectra reunion.For his role as Thomas Forrester, Fodé earned two daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Fodé name also made the 2018 Emmy pre-nomination list, which may also lead to his third consecutive nomination in this category, when the nominees are revealed in a few weeks.Last September, Fodé had left The Bold and The Beautiful to pursue other acting endeavors. More about Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, Pierson Fode Thomas Forrester The Bold and the Bea... Pierson Fode