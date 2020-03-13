Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 13, Thomas Forrester made a choice at the altar on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful." Was it Hope, Zoe, or neither? Digital Journal has the scoop. Thinking that Hope made this choice to marry him (so that they can be a family with Douglas), Thomas is in for a rude awakening. Hope exposes Thomas for everything he has done. She reveals to him that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had told her and Liam everything. Once Hope confronts Thomas about all of his wrongdoings, he is in denial and lies to his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Zoe accuses Thomas of using her and his Douglas as a means to get with Hope, his true obsession in life. "You messed up and you messed up big time," Zoe tells Thomas, who remains in denial. "Everyone here knows exactly who you really are," Zoe expressed. "There is no way in hell you will ever take advantage of us again." Liam (Scott Clifton) informs Thomas that it is "game over" and that everybody already knows and he shouldn't embarrass himself any more than he already has. To cap it all off, Douglas shocks his father by telling Thomas that he wants to be a family with Liam, Hope, and Beth since that's where he feels most comfortable. Ridge is angry at Thomas because he lied to him repeatedly, and Hope lets Thomas have it again, which he most richly deserved after all he put her, Steffy and Liam through. The Verdict Overall, great performances from the entire cast in today's episode on The Bold and The Beautiful where Thomas was exposed at his own wedding for all his schemes. They delivered on this well-written script. What will Thomas do next? Tune in next week on The Bold and The Beautiful. For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the CBS soap opera online, check out the Just when Thomas ( Matthew Atkinson ) was saying his vows to Zoe (Kiara Barnes), he sees Hope (Annika Noelle) with his son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), wearing the wedding dressed that he designed for her "Hope for the Future" collection. Thomas instantly calls it off with Zoe, who slaps him for hurting her, and rightfully so.Thinking that Hope made this choice to marry him (so that they can be a family with Douglas), Thomas is in for a rude awakening. Hope exposes Thomas for everything he has done. She reveals to him that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had told her and Liam everything. Once Hope confronts Thomas about all of his wrongdoings, he is in denial and lies to his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).Zoe accuses Thomas of using her and his Douglas as a means to get with Hope, his true obsession in life. "You messed up and you messed up big time," Zoe tells Thomas, who remains in denial. "Everyone here knows exactly who you really are," Zoe expressed. "There is no way in hell you will ever take advantage of us again." Liam (Scott Clifton) informs Thomas that it is "game over" and that everybody already knows and he shouldn't embarrass himself any more than he already has.To cap it all off, Douglas shocks his father by telling Thomas that he wants to be a family with Liam, Hope, and Beth since that's where he feels most comfortable. Ridge is angry at Thomas because he lied to him repeatedly, and Hope lets Thomas have it again, which he most richly deserved after all he put her, Steffy and Liam through.Overall, great performances from the entire cast in today's episode on The Bold and The Beautiful where Thomas was exposed at his own wedding for all his schemes. They delivered on this well-written script. What will Thomas do next? Tune in next week on The Bold and The Beautiful.For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the CBS soap opera online, check out the official CBS website More about Thomas Forrester, B&B, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS, Daytime Thomas Forrester B ampB The Bold and the Bea... CBS Daytime Drama Hope