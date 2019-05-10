Special By By Sarah Gopaul 58 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an exceptional transformation and performance; a blessing that doubles as a curse; a new, self-aware chapter; a picture that changes direction midway through the journey; and a memorable curtain call. Alien [40th Anniversary Edition] (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment This film launched a franchise that endures 40 years later, is still producing new stories and continues to be a consistent pop culture influence. Director Special features include: 1979 theatrical version; 2003 director’s cut; 2003 commentary by director Ridley Scott, and the cast and crew; 1999 commentary by director Ridley Scott; deleted scenes; final theatrical isolated score; and composer’s original isolated score. (Fox Home Entertainment) Blaze (Blu-ray) Shout Factory Anyone aware of Special features include: commentary by director Ethan Hawke; behind-the-scenes featurette; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory) Destroyer (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures This isn’t a unique storyline, though it is exceptionally well-told by director Karyn Kusama. However, what is distinctive is it features a female protagonist in a typically male narrative. It’s not a touching tale of redemption and Erin’s maternal instincts are anything but traditional. Balancing her personal life and work is not really a priority, and she’s not concerned about what anyone might think of her. Outstanding doesn’t begin to describe Kidman’s performance. It’s hard to believe she had it in her, but her portrayal of Erin is unflinching and a career best. Kidman wears Erin’s darkness all over her face, while letting the sparkle into young Erin’s eyes when she talks about the future. She plays the rough anti-heroine with such authenticity, it’s impossible to take your eyes off the screen. Special features include: commentary by director Karyn Kusama; commentary by writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi; making-of featurette; and gallery. (Elevation Pictures) Enigma (Blu-ray) Arrow Video This is an intense espionage film that’s most significant flaw is the obvious choice not to use any of the native tongues or actors for the foreign roles. Nonetheless, it’s an engaging thriller in which people are always on the verge of being caught and those that are face torture and/or death. The fact that Holbeck is risking his life and those of his contacts for something that may prove inconsequential in the end is appropriately appalling, yet it doesn’t diminish the importance of the mission’s success to their survival. Except for the fact that Sheen and Neill are culturally miscast, they do well in their antagonistic roles with the former adeptly adopting several personas over the course of the film. There are no special features. (Arrow Video) Forrest Gump [25th Anniversary Edition] (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution Hanks has a longstanding habit of playing iconic roles in movies and this is undoubtedly one of his most memorable. Gump captured the hearts of audiences as he stumbled through life, unwittingly contributing to all these historical events, which are cleverly portrayed by splicing him into actual archival footage. In between making history, he is in constant pursuit of free-spirited Jenny who always treated him well and stole his own heart in the process. The other humanizing aspect of this picture not requiring visual effects is the friendship he forges with Bubba Blue (Mykelti Williamson), who Forrest in some ways takes under his own ill-formed wing. This film was a game changer when it was released and it’s still easy to see why all these years later. Special features include: commentary by director Robert Zemeckis, producer Steve Starkey and production designer Rick Carter; commentary by producer Wendy Finerman; “Musical Signposts to History”; “Greenbow Diary”; “The Art of Screenplay Adaptation”; “”Getting Past Impossible — Forrest Gump and the Visual Effect Revolution”; “Little Forrest”; “An Evening with Forrest Gump”; “The Magic of Makeup”; “Through the Ears of Forrest Gump — Sound Design”; “Building the World of Gump — Production Design”; “Seeing is Believing — The Visual Effects of Forrest Gump”; and screen tests. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment While the first film was already self-aware, the sequel takes it a step further by letting the characters peek behind the curtain and glimpse their creators — and potential destroyers. However, the bleak storyline is consistently lightened by the amazing characters who’ve reprised their roles in this picture. Arnett’s Batman is still one of the most entertaining characters in the Lego-verse, particularly as he’s easily manipulated by the enemy. Pratt pulls double duty, but creates two distinct personalities using just his voice. “Everything is Awesome” was an integral part of the first film, so audiences expect something similar from the sequel. Instead, filmmakers take a different approach to the soundtrack. Like kids’ lyrics, the songs are very factual this time around. "Catchy Song" aptly sings, “This song is gonna get stuck inside your head”; and “Everything’s not Awesome” is self-explanatory. It’s still a memorable track list, but completely literal and meta in a manner that once again raises its self-awareness. Special features include: commentary by filmmakers; outtakes and deleted scenes; “They Come in Pieces: Assembling The LEGO Movie 2”; “LEGO Sets in Action”; “LEGO Designers”; “Emmet’s Holiday Party: A LEGO Movie Short”; “ Super Cool” music video; and promotion spots. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) The Prodigy (Blu-ray) Fox Home Entertainment This is a slightly different take on Special features include: commentary by director Nicholas McCarthy; featurettes; and gallery. (Fox Home Entertainment) Scared Stiff (Blu-ray) Arrow Video This is a ghoulish tale of voodoo and poltergeists. Beginning more than 100 years earlier, the master of the house is shown to be a despicable man and slave trader who holds equal contempt for his family. Using magic, the slaves condemn him and try to protect his wife from his ire. With Kate's arrival and her uncanny resemblance to the master's wife, his spirit stirs and brings hell raining down on the house once again. Of course, David's professional opinion is that she must be relapsing so it's up to her and her son to stop the ghastly master. The classic '80's practical special effects make the film both creepy and campy as the decayed master haunts his new houseguests, while the final act includes a barrage of icky dead people.

Special features include: commentary by director Richard Friedman, producer Dan Bacaner and film historian Robert Ehlinger; making-of featurette; interview with composer Billy Barber; image gallery; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options.

Serenity (Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Elevation Pictures

Dill (Matthew McConaughey), a fishing boat captain, juggles facing his mysterious past and finding himself ensnared in a reality where nothing is what it seems.

This movie appears fairly straightforward — until Dill finally meets with the thin man in the suit (Jeremy Strong) that's been pursuing him all over the island. Then, suddenly, everything that seemed a little strange takes on greater significance and what follows only confirms/confuses matters. Dill is clearly a man with a few demons at his back, but it turns out there’s something bigger at play of which even he was unaware. The infusion of a science fiction subplot is not entirely unexpected, though it’s still a somewhat surprising turn of events that steers the conclusion in a very different direction. Dill walks the line between charmer and antagonist, the latter emerging when his obsession gets the better of him. McConaughey is flawless as the character’s charisma comes naturally to him, while the gradual bewilderment turned resolution evolves genuinely. There are no special features. Her duets with Kelly are flawlessly captivating as they tap and glide across the screen, perfectly in sync and making every intricate step Special Features: Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock (featurette); Vintage Pete Smith Specialty Short “Did’ja Know” (SD); Vintage Tex Avery cartoon “The Cuckoo Clock” (HD); Theatrical Trailer (Warner Archive Collection) Three Men on a Horse (DVD) Warner Archive Collection The film is based on an acclaimed comedy that played 96 weeks on Broadway and went on to several other successes. However, after seeing the film, it’d be hard to imagine anyone but McHugh in the role. From the initial brief exchange with the man picking up their dry cleaning to the final moments in which Erwin finally gets what he deserves, the entire picture is played for laughs and it works almost every time. The way the gamblers treat Erwin is oddly amusing as they try to befriend him while also strong-arming him into giving them more race picks. His accuracy is uncanny, particularly since he knows nothing about horse racing. The conclusion is a bit abrupt, but still a very funny way for the picture to end. There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) What Men Want (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution Ali is all too aware that she’s working in a boy’s club and so she may be overcompensating a little in order to solidify her position. But when she’s told to “stay in her lane,” that sends her over the edge. In this gender-reversed version of the Special features include: commentary by director Adam Shankman; deleted and extended scenes with introduction by director Adam Shankman; “The Dream Team”; “Flipping the Narrative”; “What DO Men Want?”; “Poker Night”; “Ali + Athletes”; “Sister Spills the Tea infomercial”; and gag reel with introduction by director Adam Shankman. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)The crew of the deep space tug Nostromo awaken from stasis during a voyage home to Earth when their ship’s computer detects what is believed to be an alien distress signal coming from the desolate nearby moon, LV-426. This is an entertaining comedy, which also includes some pretty blatant commentary on misogyny and sexism in the workplace.Special features include: commentary by director Adam Shankman; deleted and extended scenes with introduction by director Adam Shankman; “The Dream Team”; “Flipping the Narrative”; “What DO Men Want?”; “Poker Night”; “Ali + Athletes”; “Sister Spills the Tea infomercial”; and gag reel with introduction by director Adam Shankman. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) More about The Lego Movie 2 The Second Part, Destroyer, What Men Want, Serenity, Alien The Lego Movie 2 The... Destroyer What Men Want Serenity Alien Forrest Gump Blaze Enigma The Prodigy Scared Stiff Summer Stock Three Men on a Horse Movie BluRay DVD 4K Ultra HD Review