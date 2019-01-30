Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a unique condition; an unlikely alliance; a new chapter in a complex revolution; a compelling comeback; an animated, drunken odyssey; a newly imagined fantasy; the toughest cop; and an uncommon look at addiction. Cobra (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Stallone once again picked up the pen for this one, adapting the screenplay as well as starring in the film. Cobra is part of the “zombie squad,” which means he gets called into cases no else wants. The “Night Slasher” is making news headlines almost every day with a new victim, but no one can figure out the motive since they don’t target a particular type of person. Real people are always scarier than imaginary monsters and Brian Thompson’s unique look enhances the character’s menace. This is probably Stallone’s coolest role of his career, including a fancy, personalized gun, a custom 1950 Mercury Monterey Coupe and a permanent five-o'clock shadow. He’s tough on the outside, soft on the inside and serves his own justice. Special features include: commentary by director George P. Cosmatos; featurette; “Stalking and Slashing,” an interview with actor Brian Thompson; “Meet The Disease,” an interview with actor Marco Rodriguez; “Feel The Heat,” an interview with actor Andrew Robinson; “Double Crossed,” an interview with actress Lee Garlington; “A Work Of Art,” an interview with actor Art LaFleur; still galleries; and trailers. (Scream Factory) Humans 3.0 (Blu-ray) Acorn This season explores humanity as the synths start to show more of it than the humans who are persecuting them. One of the most interesting questions asked is how people can condone synth violence when they look so much like us. Laura goes on a stressful journey into the inner sanctum of the lawmakers, while Max struggles to make the right decisions for all the synths who now rely on his judgment. Niska continues to go it alone and resolve problems her own way, though there is something greater lighting her path. Mia has one of the most evolving seasons as she demonstrates exceptional bravery to further the synth cause and pave the road to acceptance. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn) Hunter Killer (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This film has three primary shooting locations, two of which are very restricting. Being in the confines of a submarine for an extended period of time requires complete dedication from the actors and they carry the responsibility well. In spite of the limitations, this movie maintains audience’s attention with a compelling plot and non-stop dangers. Between the politics, espionage and rebellion, there is a lot to navigate even without the underwater mines. Most interestingly, claustrophobia and boredom are staved off by a camera that’s constantly in motion. The film also has an unexpected cast, including Common, Linda Cardellini, Special features include: commentary by director Donovan Marsh; and “Surface Tension: Declassifying Hunter Killer.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Jonathan (Blu-ray) Well Go USA This is a fascinating narrative that primarily stays with the body’s daytime occupant, Jonathan, while interacting with his brother, Jon, via daily videos they leave for each other. It’s a unique condition that’s been managed by their doctor, though it’s not without its hiccups. One of the most significant problems they’re currently experiencing is a desire for an impossible, independent existence. The demand on Elgort is lessened since Jon is only briefly present some of the time, but he still creates two distinct, recognizable personalities. Based on their mutual feelings for Waterhouse’s character, viewers may expect the story to go in a particular, shared direction — instead, it opts for the more complicated path with unexpected results. It’s an unusual drama with an equally unpredictable conclusion that’s moving and appropriate. There are special features. (Well Go USA) Judgment Night (Blu-ray) Warner Archive Collection Cuba Gooding, Jr., Amid rampant gang violence in the ‘90s, they began to make “fear the ghetto” films in which someone would make a wrong turn and find themselves the prey of previously unknown thugs. To this movie’s credit, the gang in pursuit is white but the premise hasn’t changed. The group of friends used to be troublemakers in their world, but in this one they’re just mice on the run. Each of these actors was well-known, making the movie a thriller with familiar faces the audience could immediately identify with and root for. The persistence of Leary and his associates is remarkable-bordering-on-ridiculous, but he’s such a great bad guy you wouldn’t want him to lose interest either. There are no special features. (Warner Archive) Kidding: Season One (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution After taking a sojourn from the screen, Carrey is back with a series that feels like a reflection of his own life to some extent. Jeff isn’t just the kindest man on television, he’s also the nicest guy in real life, which creates some interesting challenges. He insists on being able to address some of the difficult topics that may plague kids on his show, but the producer/his dad refuses to air his episodes about death or gender. In the meantime, his family begins to make contingency plans for when Jeff inevitably snaps so their legacy can continue without him. This is undoubtedly one of the most compelling dramas on TV as Carrey takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery and potential self-destruction. It also has a great cast, including Special features include: “Meet Mr. Pickles”; “Meet the Pickles Family”; “Shooting Shaina’s Sequence”; and “How Kidding Came to Be.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Men Must Fight (DVD) Warner Archive Collection This is a pretty predictable narrative, though it’s still an entertaining watch. Although Laura and Ned agree Bob will never go to war, when push comes to shove his resolve is certainly weaker than hers. Raised on his mother’s ideals, Bob abhors war even though he’s gained two skills coveted by the military. In the meantime, Peggy is a nice match for Bob though she doesn’t do much thinking for herself. Everything unfolds rather quickly as war with a mysteriously aggressive nation is suddenly at their doorstep and important decisions need to be made immediately. 