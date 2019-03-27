Special By By Sarah Gopaul 2 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include the anniversary of a grim but exaggerated horror tale; the special release of a madcap Beatlemania adventure; a DC success; a true story that could use some help; and JLo doing her on-screen thing again. Accident (Blu-ray) Well Go USA The main narrative is told linearly, but as things start to happen there are flashbacks to a few hours earlier as characters lay blame and come clean about how they ended up in this mess. It maintains a pretty good pace until the accident and then things get slower, muddier and, in some cases, more senseless. Everyone is quick to blame someone else for putting them in this predicament, though they’re all guilty in some way or another. The added threat of the car’s owners fits the overarching story, but it’s not entirely necessary. There is enough going on between the crashed car’s passengers being trapped, the cliff above crumbling and the group of victims turning on each other to fill 90 minutes. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Aquaman (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Like his colleagues, Aquaman doesn’t play well with others — but that’s basically where the similarities end. He’s got a dark sense of humour and his eyes dance with mischief when he’s about to embark on something dangerous. Orm ( Special features include: “Going Deep Into the World of Aquaman”; “Becoming Aquaman”; “James Wan: World Builder”; “Aqua Tech”; “Atlantis Warfare”; “The Dark Depths of Black Manta”; “Heroines of Atlantis”; “Villaneous Training”; “Kingdoms of the Seven Seas”; “Creating Undersea Creatures”; “A Match Made in Atlantis”; and scene study breakdowns. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) At Eternity’s Gate (DVD & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures This movie has two focuses: Van Gogh and Dafoe’s performances. As was often the case, the painter was not appreciated by his contemporaries. Everyone he encounters in the film has an opinion they’re not afraid to share about his work and few of them are good. Even his friend’s ( Special features include: “Made by a Painter”; “Channeling Van Gogh”; “Vision of Van Gogh.” (Elevation Pictures) Ben is Back (DVD & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures There were several movies about addiction released over the last several months, but this is one of the best of 2018. Ben is in recovery and surprises his family with an unannounced holiday visit from rehab. His mother and siblings welcome him with open arms, but everyone else is more skeptical. However, the mother is not blind to her son’s issues — she also immediately hides every prescription and concealable item of value… just in case. Instead, the unexpected but still distressing occurs. Mother and son are forced to relive some of his lowest moments in a dramatic, heart-wrenching narrative that captures the pain and shame of recovery and facing one’s past. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Peter Hedges; and photo gallery. (Elevation Pictures) The Body Snatcher (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This film marks the last on-screen pairing of Karloff and Bela Lugosi. The ghoulish narrative seems like an obvious inspiration for the Re-Animator franchise, which also called for fresher and fresher corpses to conduct their experiments. The cabman has no scruples about stealing people’s loved ones from the graveyard, while his willingness to kill for his job escalates quickly. There’s also an ill little girl presenting different types of ethical dilemmas as the doctor refuses to treat her even though he may be the only one who can help her. Val Lewton’s movies can always be counted on to deliver a particular level of creepiness and this film doesn’t disappoint. Special features include: commentary by director Robert Wise and writer/film historian Steve Haberman; “You’ll Never Get Rid of Me: Resurrecting The Body Snatcher”; “Shadows in the Dark: The Val Lewton Legacy”; and still galleries. (Scream Factory) Brighton Beach Memoirs (Blu-ray) Shout Select Eugene is an aspiring writer so most of the picture is seen from his perspective, though it does often stray beyond his purview. But he’s so obsessed with seeing a naked woman — particularly his attractive cousin — he’s incapable of adding much else to the narrative. Instead, the rest of his family are the ones worth watching. His older brother is a well-intentioned screw-up; back under the same roof, his mother and aunt are slowly building to a much-delayed blowout; and his father is trying to keep the family together and in good spirits. There isn’t anything particularly unique or notable about this snapshot of a family in the 1930’s, but it delivers enough entertainment for at least one watch. Special features include: original theatrical trailer. (Shout Select) I Wanna Hold Your Hand (Blu-ray) Criterion Collection This movie seems to get its energy from The Beatles’ own frenetic film, Special features include: commentary from 2004 by director/co-writer Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale; new conversation among Zemeckis, Gale, and executive producer Steven Spielberg; new interview with actors Nancy Allen and Marc McClure; The Lift (1972) and A Field of Honor (1973), two early short films by Zemeckis; radio spots; trailer; and essay by critic Scott Tobias. (Criterion Collection) King of Thieves (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment The old saying goes, “There’s no honour among thieves,” and this movie is the perfect demonstration of that sentiment. Based on a true story, each man is a criminal to some degree, though the complexity and value of their heists varied. However, while they’re all familiar with each other, they don’t all trust one another to split the profits and keep their mouths shut. The job isn’t even done before the bickering starts and more than one member of the crew backs out. The film relies on the robbers’ ages to entertain viewers, and some of their one-liners and mishaps are entertaining. Unfortunately, these are moments that don’t run through the entire picture. The calibre of actors is astounding, but the movie would’ve been improved with a better script. Special features include: “King of Thieves: A Bloody Good Idea.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Perfect Blue (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids This is an anime that’s also a psychological thriller. It’s clear early on that Mima has a stalker, but not much is done about it. In the meantime, she’s haunted by the pop singing version of herself as she grapples with self-doubt and possible regret for leaving a successful career to start anew as an actress. She’s offered a recurring role because of her popularity, but she’s also asked to do some pretty explicit scenes. Graphic violence and sexuality appear frequently throughout the narrative, including an unexplained nude photo shoot. The film intentionally confuses fantasy with reality as Mima loses her ability to distinguish between the two. While it’s obvious the gravity-defying apparition of her former career is a delusion, nothing else is apparent. The result is a compelling mystery that uses its medium to its advantage, while also occasionally causing viewers to forget it’s animated. Special features include: “Lectures by Satoshi Kon”; “Into The Blue”; cast and crew interviews; “Angel of Your Heart” recording sessions; “Angel of Your Heart” full English version; and theatrical trailers. (GKids) Pet Sematary (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution More than 150 of Special features include: commentary by director Mary Lambert; “Fear and Remembrance”; “Revisitation — New Interview with Mary Lambert”; “Stephen King Territory”; “The Characters”; “Filming the Horror”; and image galleries. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Second Act (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures In spite of being a star-aligning fantasy, the film does shine a light on an important issue regarding education and employment. Gone are the days when know-how and on-the-job experience was enough; now, almost every job wants a college/university education just to get in the door. Consequently, the man who does get the job over Maya doesn’t know the first thing about management. This is the girl power, screen fluff Lopez has always been great at bringing to life and this movie is just as enjoyable as her previous rom-com outings… only now, the romance takes a backseat to her reconciling her life’s shortcomings. Though Special features include: “Connections”; “Empowerment”; and “Friendship.” (Elevation Pictures) The Street Fighter Collection (Blu-ray) Shout Select Return of the Street Fighter: Tsurugi (Chiba) is hired by the mob to kill two informants, but when he realizes one is an old friend, he refuses, and now he is the one being hunted. The Street Fighter’s Last Revenge: When Tsurugi is double crossed by the Ôwada clan, he takes off with something they want, which results in him being chased by a group of deadly assassins. In the first picture, Terry is a complete thug with no loyalties and no hesitation about destroying his opponents. Martial arts is the only weapon he needs and he uses it to separate his enemies from several of their organs. In the bonus features, Chiba interestingly notes that even though this character was a breakout success, he didn’t enjoy performing the ultra-violence it demanded and only did so to please his associates. In the subsequent pictures, Terry gradually starts to fight for good, but in his own way. By the last movie, he’s repeatedly double-crossed and transitions into somewhat of an anti-hero. The traditional English dubs always sound silly at first, but these are generally good enough to eventually be nearly forgotten so the film can simply be taken in without distractions. Special features include: “Street Fighting Man”; “Cutting Moments – The Street Fighter trailer”; U.S. theatrical trailers; Japanese theatrical trailers; and still galleries. (Shout Select) Warning Sign (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This movie feels like it was inspired by Special features include: commentary by director/co-writer Hal Barwood; interview with director/co-writer Hal Barwood; interview with producer Jim Bloom; still galleries; TV spot; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) The Witches (Blu-ray) Scream Factory If anyone’s ever wondered if Fontaine would’ve made a good scream queen, this movie answers that question. It’s a bit of an odd tale as very little information is provided in the beginning of the movie to explain the hostilities and then Gwen is back home. She also ignores the red flags about her new employers, which are subtle at first before becoming more prominent. Consequently, Gwen is in a position in which she’s constantly frightened, but determined to power through and keep her pupils safe. The villain’s goal is perfectly comprehensible, but its execution doesn’t make a lot of sense and seems easily foiled. 