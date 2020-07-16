Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a supernatural take on a contemporary issue; a trend-setting teen comedy’s milestone anniversary; a couple of high-def upgrades; a cat-and-mouse thriller; and a vampire with effective helpers. Body Cam (DVD & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment With all the controversy surrounding police officers and body cam footage, it’s not entirely surprising that someone would extrapolate the narrative to a horror picture since the genre has been used to express social commentary for decades. In this instance, cops are being brutally murdered by a shadowy figure. At first glance, it appears to be to protect a mysterious woman who seems to end up in a lot of sketchy situations, but as Renee continues to investigate she finds an even more disturbing connection. One hopes the last act is an extreme version of reality, but audiences will likely still find it quite devastating. The murders by an invisible assailant are well-executed (pun intended), while the story unfolds at a pace that suits the thriller. There are no special features. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Clueless 25th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment In 1995, Amy Heckerling brought the definitive Valley girl to the big screen by adapting Jane Austen's 1815 novel, Emma. Phrases, such as "As if" and "Whatever," were suddenly staples of a teenager's vocabulary. It made Silverstone a teen star and was the first time most people were charmed by Special features include: "Clue or False Trivia Game"; "The Class of '95"; "Creative Writing with writer/director Amy Heckerling"; "Fashion 101"; "Language Arts"; "Suck 'n Blow — A Tutorial"; "Driver's Ed"; "We're History"; "Stories from the Cast and Crew"; and trailers. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Eye See You (Blu-ray) MVD Visual This movie takes the typical cat-and-mouse narrative and transfers it from the city to an isolated, snowy backdrop from which there is no escape. When the killer goes after those close to Jake, he spirals until a friendly officer convinces him to check into a rehab facility specifically for law enforcement. There, he’s surrounded by a highly damaged group of cops who should probably never be allowed to even carry a badge again. Unfortunately, the killer has infiltrated the remote centre and is taking out its vulnerable residents. Of course, Jake’s self-inflicted drama is quickly set aside when he tasks himself with catching the killer who’s only here because of him. In addition to Stallone, much of the rest of the cast is recognizable, including Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Lang, Special features include: deleted scenes; “Detox”, director Jim Gillespie’s never before seen original version of the film under its original title; interviews with cast including Robert Patrick, Kris Kristofferson, Charles Dutton, Polly Draper, Robert Prosky, Christopher Fulford, Angela Alvarado Rosa and Jeffrey Wright; photo gallery; and theatrical trailer. (MVD Visual) The Kiss of the Vampire [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory The beginning of this picture is quite jarring as the professor dispatches a would-be vampire in an abrupt and bloody fashion in the opening minutes. This film is a bit different from the other Hammer vampire tales as the victims are lured to the castle by those loyal to its undead master rather than the bloodsucking creature himself. Wined, dined and made welcome, they let down their guard and then the predator takes his prey. The movie then takes on a more familiar ruse as no one in town “remembers” Marianne and there’s, therefore, no reason to search for her. Zimmer comes to their rescue, explaining the unexplainable and facing down his enemy. Special features include: commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; commentary with actors Edward De Souza and Jennifer Daniels, moderated by Peter Irving; TV version of the film with optional commentary by film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson; additional scenes added to the TV version; “The Men Who Made Hammer: Composer James Bernard”; “The Men Who Made Hammer: Production Designer Bernard Robinson”; TV spot; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Maniac (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) Blue Underground This is a splatter, slasher picture that features a human serial killer rather than a supernatural one, which made it scarier to many. Frank’s murders are brutal and primarily target women, while the men they are with are dispatched much quicker and usually first to contribute to his soon-to-be female victim’s terror. The killings are linked to a delusion involving mannequins that he adorns with his trophies and treats as if they were real. Special features include: commentary with producer/director William Lustig and producer Andrew W. Garroni; commentary with producer/director William Lustig, special make-up effects artist Tom Savini, editor Lorenzo Marinelli, and Joe Spinell's assistant Luke Walter; “Returning to the Scene of the Crime with William Lustig”; “Anna and the Killer,” interview with star Caroline Munro; “The Death Dealer,” interview with special make-up effects artist Tom Savini; “Dark Notes,” interview with composer Jay Chattaway; “Maniac Men,” interview with songwriters Michael Sembello and Dennis Matkosky; “The Joe Spinell Story”; “Maniac Controversy”; TV and radio spots; and theatrical trailers. (Blue Underground) Zombie (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) Blue Underground Director Lucio Fulci’s film was positioned as a sequel to George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, but he really makes this version of the classic monster his own. There are several memorable scenes as he aims to show the decay and grotesqueness of the undead. Unlike their American counterparts, not all of these corpses are fresh and many are crawling with maggots. It’s difficult to choose a favourite scene, but the top two are undoubtedly the slow depiction of someone’s eye being impaled and the underwater zombie vs. shark fight. Both scenes are expertly executed, cementing itself in viewers’ memories and securing the film a respected spot in the zombie category. Special features include: commentary by Troy Howarth, Author of “Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films”; commentary by star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik magazine editor Jason J. Both scenes are expertly executed, cementing itself in viewers' memories and securing the film a respected spot in the zombie category.Special features include: commentary by Troy Howarth, Author of "Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films"; commentary by star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik magazine editor Jason J. Slater; intro by Guillermo del Toro; "When The Earth Spits Out The Dead"; "Zombie Wasteland"; "Flesh Eaters on Film"; "Deadtime Stories"; "World of the Dead"; "Zombi Italiano"; "Notes on a Headstone"; "All in the Family"; "Zombie Lover"; poster and still gallery; TV and radio spots; soundtrack; and collectable booklet. (Blue Underground)