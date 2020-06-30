Special By By Sarah Gopaul 54 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an anniversary steelbook; a multi-faceted, exceptional horror comedy; the latest season of a show not afraid of tackling contentious issues; and a collection of unethical science experiments. Braveheart [25th Anniversary] steelbook (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment The 1996 film was only Gibson’s second time behind the camera and the historical epic won five Academy Awards, including best picture, director and cinematography. Wallace’s rallying cry before engaging in what should’ve been a losing battle has been etched in pop culture history. But the tale of the man who led the battle for a free Scotland hundreds of years ago is more than a bloody war drama as it also depends in large part on the hero’s charisma and ability to inspire courage. The film has stood the test of time as the performances are still rousing and the story for independence remains one people can understand and with which they can sympathize. The historical timeline in the bonus feature helps viewers locate the film’s events in history, as well as better understand the events. Special features include: commentary by Mel Gibson; timelines; “Battlefields of the Scottish Rebellion”; “Braveheart: A Look Back”; “Smithfield: Medieval Killing Fields”; “Tales of William Wallace”; and “A Writer’s Journey.” (Paramount Home Entertainment) Jungle Queen (Blu-ray) MVD Visual This movie is actually a collection of serials stitched together to recreate a feature originally released in cinemas in 1945. Each chapter includes opening credits and a sneak peak of the next part of the story. However, for a serial, the narrative is somewhat complex with the number of players and parallel storylines as the Nazis and Allies each try to leverage the Tongghili for their own ends. Unfortunately and not entirely unsurprisingly, the film doesn’t play well 75 years later, relying on the antiquated white savior plot as the “Queen of the Jungle” is a mystical Caucasian woman in a white dress tasked with protecting the jungle’s black inhabitants. There are no special features. (MVD Visual) One Cut of the Dead steelbook (Blu-ray & DVD) RLJE Films There is no longer a lot of innovation occurring in the zombie horror genre, but occasionally a film proves itself to be the needle in the haystack. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the genre on its head more than once as it repeatedly surprises and entertains audiences in this unique take on the undead. Shooting in a creepy, abandoned building, the cast and crew are already a little on edge. But when things go from bad to worse, the director is determined to catch everything on camera. This results in a 30-minute sequence without cuts or edits — an admirable feat both on- and off-screen. It’s best to go into this picture cold, but difficult to talk about without revealing any spoilers so just know this horror comedy is worth your time and money. Special features include: “POM! Instructional Video”; outtakes; and photo gallery. (RLJE Films) South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Entertainment The first half of this season focuses on Tegridy Farms, Randy’s foray into operating a marijuana farm, taking over the opening theme with their own lyrics and graphics. The venture pits him against home growers, Towelie, the Chinese government and his own daughter. Other stories include Kyle being sent to an ICE detention centre, Stan starts a heavy metal band, Cartman’s phobia turns him into an anti-vaxxer, girl gamers get push back from the boys and one father tries to ban streaming shows in South Park. There’s also an episode about the “PC Babies,” the politically correct children of PC Principal and vice principal Strong Woman, as well as another that centres on the women’s irrational obsession with a new beauty treatment. Special features include: #socialcommentary on all episodes; and concept art. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Universal Horror Collection Volume 5 (Blu-ray) Scream Factory The theme for this collection is quite obvious, though three of the four films are directly connected by their inclusion of the unfortunate ape-woman. In the first picture, a man wrongfully on death row gives his body to science only to wake up as a gorilla. However, he uses this new lease on life to get revenge on all those who set him up. Finally, in the last picture, another mad scientist decides to revive the ape-woman at the expense of many other innocent people.Special features include: commentaries by film historians Tom Weaver, Steve Kronenberg, Gregory William Mank and Scott Gallinghouse; still galleries; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory)